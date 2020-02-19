The attorney general of the United States & # 39; considers the resignation & # 39; by Trump's tweets | Trump News

U.S. Attorney General William Barr told people close to him that he was considering leaving his post after President Donald Trump ignored his warning about posting on the social networks about Justice Department cases, an official said. from the administration to the Associated Press news agency.

The revelation on Tuesday night came a few days after Barr hit the president publicly, saying in a television interview that Trump's tweets about the cases and the Justice Department staff made him "impossible,quot; to do his job.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLe3b793e78836debdd63bae27b1e952a711% %MINIFYHTMLe3b793e78836debdd63bae27b1e952a712%

The next day, Trump ignored Barr's request and insisted he had the "legal right,quot; to intervene in criminal cases and circumvent the historical independence of the Department of Justice.

The administration official was not authorized to discuss Barr's private comments and requested anonymity.

It is not clear how seriously Barr had considered resigning, or if he was trying to pressure Trump not to publish provocative tweets about the Justice Department.

Barr's spokeswoman said Tuesday night that the attorney general "has no plans to resign."

Barr is one of the president’s closest allies in the administration and has been a strong advocate of Trump’s political decisions.

But considering resigning from his position suggests that he sees the reputation of the Department of Justice as an institution that makes decisions on criminal cases independently, without moving and without political ties, as more important than his loyalty to the president.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that he was considering suing those involved in Russia's investigation of special lawyer Robert Mueller and said his confidant Roger Stone deserved a new trial after being convicted of tampering and obstruction of witnesses.

Trump insists on the right to say what he thinks

Barr's comments on Trump's tweets came during an interview with ABC News only a few days after his Justice Department overturned his own prosecutors, who recommended in court that Stone be sentenced to seven to nine years in prison.

The department took the extraordinary step of reducing the amount of time in prison it would seek. The four prosecutors at Stone's trial abandoned the case and one left the Department of Justice completely.

The reversal came after Trump criticized the original sentencing recommendation as "very horrible and unfair," although officials have insisted that the decision to make a new recommendation came before Trump's tweet.

"I am happy to say that, in fact, the president has never asked me to do anything in a criminal case," Barr said in the ABC News interview. But he also noted that the president's public statements "make it impossible,quot; for him to do his job.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday morning, Trump told reporters that he understood that his tweets were hindering Barr's work, but showed no signs of giving in.

He said he had "total confidence in my attorney general,quot; but insisted that "everyone has the right to say what they think."

Barr, in his second term as attorney general, tried to paint himself as an independent leader who would not give in to political pressure.

Democrats have repeatedly accused Barr of acting more as the president's personal lawyer than as the attorney general.

Some Democrats have asked Barr to resign, and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer has asked the Department of Justice inspector general to open an investigation into Barr's role in reversing the sentence.

More than 1,100 former Department of Justice prosecutors asked Barr to resign in a letter published on Sunday, insisting that Barr's decision to intervene in Stone's case tarnished the department's reputation.