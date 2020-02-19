The appearance of Garrison Keillor in the Women's Club of Minneapolis was canceled – Up News Info

– Up News Info learned that an appearance with Garrison Keillor was canceled.

In 2017, a co-worker accused Keillor, the intellectual author of the Minnesota public radio program "A Prairie Home Companion,quot;, of sexual misconduct. MPR severed ties with him, but Keillor has maintained his position that he was part of a consensual relationship.

Keillor spoke with Up News Info about his legendary radio show in 2015.

"It really began as a kind of lazy satire, and then it became one more story, sometimes more an essay," Keillor said.

As bold as his rise was, his descent was rapid. Now he is acting alone, appearing at the Dakota Jazz Club this week.

But it is his next performance that causes concern online. Keillor will act in a fundraiser at The Woman’s Club of Minneapolis.

Up News Info spoke with communication coach Roshini Rajkumar, who works with executives in crisis.

“What would have happened if they had invited him and he said no? That would have erupted in his own controversy, ”said Rajkumar. "So, in this situation, Garrison really, there is no winning situation."

In a brief statement, Keillor tells Up News Info that he was invited and accepted.

"If you are in crisis, the best first step is to be a good ambassador for your brand," said Rajkumar. "And if your brand has been tarnished, as it was, the only way to resurrect it is by handling the problems head on."

After this story was broadcast on Wednesday night, Up News Info told Keillor that it will no longer be presented at the event.