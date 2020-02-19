The advance of Save My Skin has Dr. Emma facing the challenge of eczema

Meet Louise The 28-year-old seeks help from Dr. Emma Craythorne in TLC & # 39; s Save my skin due to a skin condition that has taken over his life.
Louise used topical steroid creams for years to treat her eczema, but worried about how continued use would affect her. He got cold with the medicine and his skin became so red, raw and painful that he stays at home. Are you suffering from topical steroid withdrawal? That is what Dr. Emma hopes to discover.
"Things are not as good as I thought they were going to be," Louise explains in the exclusive clip above.
"It makes me feel very sad for her, because she has put a large part of her life on hold, for something I know will not give her the results she wants," says Dr. Emma.
Dr. Emma knows that there is a challenge ahead due to Louise's firm resistance to using steroids. Now, the good doctor believes that Louise's eczema has become infected and is burning, and she can fix it in two weeks after Louise follows her treatment plan. Louise is not ready to reintroduce topical steroids.
"It just makes me feel very sad and really frustrated to see her skin being very severe, and we have all these things we can use to help her. I just hope she can start opening her mind to some of the more conventional ways to treat her eczema. "says Dr. Emma.
Louise is one of the first patients in the new TLC series Save my skin. The program follows Dr. Emma in her private practice as one of the best dermatologists in England.
"At TLC, the public loves our stories of unparalleled transformation, where we show some of the best doctors in their fields improving lives, inside and out." Howard Lee, president and general manager of TLC, said in a statement. "Dr. Emma brings an incredible humility, heart and humor to each of her cases and, more importantly, it gives back the confidence to the patients. I am very excited to join our growing list of incredible doctors in FTA ".
Save my skin opens with a special advance on Thursday, February 20 at 11 p.m. after My feet are killing me. The series moves to its normal place on Thursdays at 9 p.m. in TLC on March 5.