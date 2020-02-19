The actress of & # 39; Boyz N The Hood & # 39; Esther Scott dies at 66

Esther Scott, known for her roles in the movie "Boyz n the Hood,quot; and "Dreamgirls," died at the age of 66.

According to TMZ, Scott died on Valentine's Day at the hospital after suffering a heart attack several days earlier on February 11 at his home in Santa Monica, California. She was later found unconscious before being rushed to the hospital, where she remained until her death.

Scott's sister issued a statement to TMZ, saying, "I loved what I was doing. They often stopped her in the street and people recognized her, but they didn't know her name. Hopefully, now people will remember her name." , his work and the contributions he gave to the entertainment industry. "

His film credits include Gangster Squad, Transformers, The Pursuit of Happyness, Dreamgirls, 2005 & # 39; s Fun with Dick and Jane, Austin Powers in Goldmember, The Craft, Don Juan DeMarco and Common Threads: Stories From the Quilt.

MTO sends condolences to his family.