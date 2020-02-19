The 10 best knockouts of Deontay Wilder | Boxing News







Tyson Fury felt every part of Wilder's right hand in the final round of his exciting draw in Los Angeles 14 months ago.

Fury rose sensationally again, unlike the rest of Wilder's opponents who have one thing in common: all have been knocked out by him.

%MINIFYHTML985c890d77395b4b95884189f11a873f11% %MINIFYHTML985c890d77395b4b95884189f11a873f12%

Here are 10 of the best knockouts of the Bronze Bomber.

Live Boxing: Gold Contract Live

10. Knockout 1 – Ethan Cox (November 2008 – Vanderbilt University Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, Tennessee, USA)

After winning the bronze at the Beijing Olympics at the 2008 Summer Olympics, Wilder made his professional debut three months later.

It only took two rounds to make a statement, and what a statement it was.

In the second round, Wilder evaluated Cox, pushing him back with a long and powerful blow.

A second left hand put Cox back against the ropes, lining up a perfect opportunity for Wilder to unleash what has become his characteristic movement: the right one above.

From the beginning of his boxing career, it was clear that Wilder's hand was going to be a weapon of destruction.

1:33 Deontay Wilder mocked Tyson Fury's punching power before his rematch for the heavyweight world title in Las Vegas this weekend. Deontay Wilder mocked Tyson Fury's punching power before his rematch for the heavyweight world title in Las Vegas this weekend.

9. Knockout 29 – Siarhei Liakhovich (August 2013 – Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, California, USA)

Last year, Wilder spoke controversially of wanting to have "body in his record,quot; in the ring.

He could have had one if Liakhovich didn't get up.

Halfway through the first round against the Belarusian, Wilder went from being in the back foot to being in the front foot when using his long jab again.

Liakhovich tripped over the ropes where a rocking right hand hit the side of his head.

1:04 Heavyweight Tyson Fury says he is in good shape for his rematch with Deontay Wilder, having had "six consecutive camps." Heavyweight Tyson Fury says he is in good shape for his rematch with Deontay Wilder, having had "six consecutive camps."

8. Knockout 20 – David Long (November 2011 – US Bank Arena, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA)

In the first three years of his boxing career, Wilder was making the heavyweight division look like a piece of cake.

He made 20 knockouts out of 20 when he met Long, and he did it in the first round.

The first minute of the fight was as an exception, with both fighters testing their jab.

Wilder seemed much more convincing, and his right hand was even more convincing.

While repeatedly hitting Long, he was aligning his right hand that shot from his dorsals like a bow and arrow.

Long's chin was the target, and Wilder hit the target.

1:45 The great boxer Wladimir Klitschko believes that this weekend's clash between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder is difficult to summon. The great boxer Wladimir Klitschko believes that this weekend's clash between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder is difficult to summon.

7. Knockout 6 – Kelsey Arnold (June 2009 – Desert Diamond Casino, Tuscon, Arizona, USA)

A complete mismatch in an exhibition for Wilder.

Wilder's speed was dragging Arnold throughout the ring, and it was only a matter of time in the first round that he connected cleanly.

He did exactly that minute in combat with a quick combination from left to right that left his star opponent fighting on the canvas.

It must have been one of the longest minutes in Arnold's life.

6. Knockout 38 – Bermane Stiverne (November 2017 – Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, USA)

In January 2015, on Muhammad Ali's 73rd birthday, Wilder comfortably surpassed Stiverne to claim the famous green and gold belt that his idol once held.

It has not disappeared from Wilder's reach since then.

Stiverne, along with Fury, is the only man to last 12 rounds against Wilder.

But Stiverne did not last more than 13 years.

In the first round of his rematch in 2017, Wilder chased him from the first bell.

Just at the last minute of the round, Wilder knocked down Stiverne before dropping him again seconds after standing up.

Then, in the final seconds of the round, the Alabaman went to kill while another burst of blows plunged the Canadian on his knees.

0:37 Peter Fury says the rematch between his nephew Tyson and Deontay Wilder will be a 50-50 fight, but he believes the world champion can be "discarded." Peter Fury says the rematch between his nephew Tyson and Deontay Wilder will be a 50-50 fight, but he believes the world champion can be "discarded."

5. Knockout 14 – Danny Sheehan (December 2010 – Hilton Towers Ballroom – Lafayette, Louisiana, USA)

Wilder is nine inches taller than Sheehan, and he made the height difference count to say the least.

In addition to the height difference, there was a big difference in the power of the two fighters.

In truth, Sheehan did not seem very confident from the first bell, and less than two minutes later he knew his destiny.

The jab disturbed Sheehan, and the right hand that Wilder swung near his right knee made him sleep faster than a dose of general anesthesia.

4. Knockout 41 – Luis Ortiz II (November 2019 – MGM Grand Arena – Las Vegas, Nevada, USA)

Ortiz had won the first six rounds, and upon entering the second half of the fight, Wilder had a serious job to do to level the fight.

Towards the end of the seventh round, he more than leveled the fight, made an immediate stop in the fight.

Once again, Wilder's right hand produced the final bell.

Out of nowhere, he dispatched the Cuban hard when he was most interested in organizing the rematch with Fury.

If the rematches are something to happen, Fury is in trouble Saturday night.

3. Knockout 26 – Kelvin Price (December 2012 – Sports Arena – Los Angeles, California, USA)

Price was undefeated upon entering this one, and the fact that he could match Wilder in height and range made the combat intriguing.

Theoretically, both fighters were matched before the fight.

After the fight, they were everything but.

Price was landing some shots on Wilder, but in the third round Wilder took matters into his own hands when he ran forward like a batter dancing in the wicket to hit a six.

Instead of swinging the bat to reach the ball, Wilder swung his right hand that met Price's head.

2. Knockout 40 – Dominic Breazeale (May 2019 – Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, USA)

"Wilder hits Breazeale with such force that they feel it in Brazil."

While Showtime's comment about Wilder vs. Breazeale could have been slightly hyperbolic, it is no exaggeration to say that Breazeale was brutally knocked out by one of the toughest punches he has ever connected to a man in a boxing ring.

Breazeale, who was arrested by Anthony Joshua in the seventh round in 2016, was three years later arrested by Wilder in the first.

The first round was like a setback to the origins of boxing in ancient Greece.

Wilder hurt Breazeale and pushed him against the ropes before Breazeale caught Wilder and pushed him back.

Then it was Wilder's turn again, and his next shot would be the last shot of the fight, as he made a great statement to the rest of the division.

1. Knockout 35 – Artur Szpilka (January 2016 – Barclays Center – Brooklyn, New York, USA)

In the first eight rounds, Szpilka produced a respectable account of himself in New York and showed his steel absorbing many of Wilder's shots.

A shot he could not absorb came in the ninth round.

With Wilder placed on the ropes and on the back foot, the Pole moved wildly towards him.

The Bronze Bomber had seen him coming, so he reacted by stepping to the side and detonating his right hand.

The blow fell clean and left Szpilka in disrepair, had to be taken from the Barclays Center on a stretcher.

At the end of the fight, Fury climbed into the ring and faced Wilder, the origin of a classic heavyweight rivalry.