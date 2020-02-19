That's why Swizz Beatz's son used skeleton face paint for the Grammys

WENN / Avalon

"I thought she was super brave," says Alicia Keys' DJ husband about her son, Prince Nasir Dean, who drew attention to the January 26 event when he arrived while rocking the skeketon face paint.

Swizz beatzPrince Nasir Dean's son successfully attracted people's attention with his unique appearance while attending the 2020 Grammy Awards on January 26, which was presented by Beatz's wife and singer. Alicia Keys. The 19-year-old turned his head while he was rocking the skeleton's face paint, and now Swizz has explained the reason behind his Grammy appearance.

"I thought he was super brave," Beatz said Saturday night, February 15, before Prince's presentation at an art event at the West Hollywood EDITION Hotel. "One thing we do at home is to let our children express themselves, and he introduced himself as his character, Note Marcato."

"I thought, & # 39; you know we'll go to the Grammys, right? & # 39; and he's like, & # 39; Mm hmm, I'm going like this & # 39 ;. You know. I thought it really worked for him," He continued to share.

Beatz praised the way his son expressed his creative side. "If [my son] wants to wear his makeup and disguise and he is respectful, then I agree," added the DJ. "I give him the space to have his own sound, his own style, his own everything. I'm here to love him anyway."

Prince is the son of Beatz with Nicole Levy. He is a rising artist, producer and DJ with skeleton makeup as part of his characteristic appearance. "If you don't see it, someone in the Grammys is in the audience with a skeletal face painting," tweeted a confused fan about Prince, who sat next to Beatz and his other two sons, Egypt and Genesis. "I have many questions".

"Whoever the guy with the full skeleton makeup in the Grammys is, it's me. Stan," wrote another. Someone else added: "Did Alice really make introductions to the public and didn't ask the type of Halloween skeleton mask what it was called? I mean … I'd like to know." Another tweet said: "Aren't we going to talk about the guy with skeleton makeup sitting in the audience at the Grammys?"