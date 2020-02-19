That's why 50 Cent fakes crying during his Hollywood Walk of Fame speech

%MINIFYHTML336ab59093ec2f423641c87b4270fd3311% %MINIFYHTML336ab59093ec2f423641c87b4270fd3312%

50 cents He pretended to be overwhelmed by his emotions during the presentation of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to earn him some "great points."

The creator of hits "In Da Club", whose real name is Curtis Jackson, received the star number 2,686 at the end of January, and was greeted at the ceremony by his former collaborators and mentors. Dr. Dre Y Eminem.

During the special presentation, 50 went on the podium to thank his guests for their support and reflect on the success of his career, and seemed to fight the tears as he paused halfway to sort his thoughts.

The rapper and the actor admit that he was nervous before the Walk of Fame ceremony, but the great pause, which led the crowd to cheer him up, was only for a dramatic effect, because he thought it would make him look great.

50 also confesses that he had not written a real speech, so pretending to be excited helped him save time.

"I was working on that … to be emotional …" he told America "Sight"." And when I got there, I knew that when I was really under pressure, I should simply (pause and pretend to take some breaths) … and I knew that would give me some calm. points for getting excited at that point. "



And the star regrets not being more prepared for her big moment.



He added in the US daytime program "Strahan, Sara and Keke"," I wasn't really excited about that until everyone was there, until they had Em and Dre … and I thought, & # 39; Me, I should have written something (sic)! & # 39; "