Teyana Taylor presents the trailer for the documentary & # 39; House of Petunia & # 39;

Teyana Taylor delighted her fans when she released the trailer for her new documentary, Requires Assembly: Teyana Taylor's Petunia House.

In the documentary, viewers will have an inside view of the process of putting together the Teyana House of Petunia show at the Red Bull Music Festival in New York last year.

"All my visions come true," Teyana says about House of Petunia in the Guardian trailer. "It feels really good to have the opportunity to have the program of my dreams."

