Teyana Taylor presents the trailer for the documentary & # 39; House of Petunia & # 39;

Teyana Taylor delighted her fans when she released the trailer for her new documentary, Requires Assembly: Teyana Taylor's Petunia House.

In the documentary, viewers will have an inside view of the process of putting together the Teyana House of Petunia show at the Red Bull Music Festival in New York last year.

"All my visions come true," Teyana says about House of Petunia in the Guardian trailer. "It feels really good to have the opportunity to have the program of my dreams."

The documentary release marks the premiere of the new series Requires assembly of Red Bull, which shows us a behind-the-scenes look at what is really needed to create a more impressive live performance: the good and the bad. Judging by the trailer, Teyana has total creative control of her art.

The documentary will air on Red Bull TV on February 20.

Watch the official trailer below: