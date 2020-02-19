Texas organization offering rewards of up to $ 5K for reporting fraud at Dallas Magnet Schools – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

A Texas-based organization could give forecasters up to $ 5,000 for reporting admission fraud at Dallas magnet schools.

Parents living outside the Dallas school district have been accused of falsifying their residence, forging documents or contracting short-term leases, to take their children to Booker T. Washington High School, recognized nationally .

"There are people who can afford to rent an apartment in the DISD area or have family members," said Kristine Benedetto, whose son is a student at Booker T. "It's hard to prove that, and I understand that."

Government Crimestoppers now offers a reward to anyone with information about admission irregularities in the prestigious artistic magnet.

"What makes this type of case stand out was the likelihood of more information being available," said Patricia Martínez of Government Crimestoppers.

She said the site has received a lot of advice about Booker T. Washington High School since the reward was published.

Government Crimestoppers is a privately funded group that is not affiliated with any government agency, but sends suggestions to the appropriate law enforcement group.

"Everyone has been talking about this reward," said Aaliyah White, a senior at the school. "We don't think our school, a high school in the city center, would receive rewards for getting people out." I do not know. I think it's crazy. "

DISD officials told Up News Info 11 that he was not aware of the recent reward, but said they investigate allegations of admissions fraud. The district also implemented an address verification process this year to obtain additional proof of residency for students who have been marked.

The following procedures have been implemented to address issues as well, according to DISD:

Address verification letters mailed in October and February for any student who did not attend a Dallas ISD school the previous year

Certified letters sent by mail when necessary

Students who did not attend a Dallas ISD school the previous school year will receive a "conditional acceptance,quot; until their residency is verified

Equipment assigned to schools to perform audits on the documentation provided as residence verification

Home visits as necessary for students who cannot justify the address

"They ask for a lot of paperwork and verification of where the children come from and where their parents live," said Chris Tipton, whose daughter attends Booker T. Washington.

The current DISD policy allows students outside the district to apply for admission to magnet schools, but only if there are spaces after all qualified students in the district get a place.

"Those are your children's friends," Benedetti said. “Those are the people you go to the PTA with. I want him to stop, but I don't want to be the one to confront or criticize. "

Many students and parents say that the reward money makes them feel uncomfortable.

"This is incredible, the fact that they are giving $ 5,000 to children who give their friends," said Mei Cotton.

Government Crimestoppers said it is sending the advice it receives to DISD and the North Texas Crime Commission.