Teen girl assaulted in North Richland Hills, police look for a suspect – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Richland Hills police are looking for a man who assaulted a teenager last week.
Just after 3 p.m. On February 10, a white man in his 20s was seen in the area of Susan Lee Lane and North Electric Trail.
Police said the suspect would have talked to the teenager and asked for a hug. When the victim refused, he approached and grabbed her buttocks before running away.
It is reported that the suspect was seen in the area before. On the day of the incident, I was walking west on the North Electric Trail to Susan Lee Lane from the Davis Boulevard area, authorities said.
The man is said to have sand-colored hair that is longer at the top, scruffy facial hair and a "lazy eye,quot; that affects his left eye. Police said he was wearing a green jacket and black skinny jeans or sports pants.
Police said that while they are aware of a similar incident that occurred in Haltom City in November, they currently have no evidence to support a connection between the cases.
Anyone who recognizes the man in the video or who has information / advice should contact the department at 817-427-7030.