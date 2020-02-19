Teen girl assaulted in North Richland Hills, police look for a suspect – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Richland Hills police are looking for a man who assaulted a teenager last week.

Just after 3 p.m. On February 10, a white man in his 20s was seen in the area of ​​Susan Lee Lane and North Electric Trail.

%MINIFYHTML2481b37527eb6fb9da2f7c3a94380fd713% %MINIFYHTML2481b37527eb6fb9da2f7c3a94380fd714%

Police said the suspect would have talked to the teenager and asked for a hug. When the victim refused, he approached and grabbed her buttocks before running away.

%MINIFYHTML2481b37527eb6fb9da2f7c3a94380fd715% %MINIFYHTML2481b37527eb6fb9da2f7c3a94380fd716%

It is reported that the suspect was seen in the area before. On the day of the incident, I was walking west on the North Electric Trail to Susan Lee Lane from the Davis Boulevard area, authorities said.

The man is said to have sand-colored hair that is longer at the top, scruffy facial hair and a "lazy eye,quot; that affects his left eye. Police said he was wearing a green jacket and black skinny jeans or sports pants.

Police said that while they are aware of a similar incident that occurred in Haltom City in November, they currently have no evidence to support a connection between the cases.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the video or who has information / advice should contact the department at 817-427-7030.