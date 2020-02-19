Teams fight the fire of a two-story structure in Chinatown – News, sports, weather, traffic and the best of LA / OC

Los Angeles County firefighters help search efforts for missing firefighters after the Porterville fireOn Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Fire Department sent a battalion chief, one of his search dogs and his guide to help after the deadly fire. 13 minutes ago

Crews fight the two-story structure fire in ChinatownFirefighters worked to contain a fire after it exploded in a two-story duplex in Chinatown on Wednesday night. 16 minutes ago

Body found near Malibu, home of missing woman with bipolar disorderHomicide detectives launched a death investigation on Wednesday after a female body was found near the home of a missing woman, who is said to have bipolar disorder. 35 minutes ago

Angels Spring Training underway in ArizonaThe Los Angeles Angels are preparing for a great season as they prepare for the next campaign in Tempe. 55 minutes ago

CBS2 celebrates Black History Month: African American Museum of CaliforniaFounded in 1977, CAAM is a cultural treasure located in the heart of the Los Angeles exhibition park. 1 hour before

CBS2 celebrates Black History Month: The Dunbar HotelWhen segregation was limited where blacks could get hotel accommodation, the beautiful Dunbar Hotel was built by African Americans for African Americans. 1 hour before

CBS2 celebrates Black History Month: The Vision TheaterThe Vision Theater has been a neighborhood treasure for over 80 years. Today, it is owned by the city and is being renovated to become a world-class performing arts center. 1 hour before

CBS2 celebrates Black History Month: Museum of African American FirefightersThe museum is located in the historic fire station 30: one of the two segregated stations in the city between the mid-1920s and 1950s. 1 hour before

Creators of & # 39; Hair Love & # 39; honored by the Los Angeles City CouncilAfter winning an Oscar, the creators of the animated short film "Hair Love,quot; were recognized by the Los Angeles City Council on Wednesday in honor of Black History Month. 2 hours ago

Skull, bone fragments found in Mission Viejo's backyard are human remainsAccording to the sheriff's department, homicide investigators would now work to try to identify the person, how he died and how long it happened. 2 hours ago

The recruit: the cheesecake factoryThe cheesecake factory 2 hours ago

Prohibition of burning wood for parts of SoCal to combat air pollutionA "no burn,quot; order was issued for 24 hours in most of southern California on Wednesday. 4 hours ago

Amber Lee Weather Forecast (February 19)Sunny with few clouds on Wednesday. The clouds will increase on Friday with a chance of rain on Saturday. A maximum of 67 for the beaches and 72 for the Inland Empire. 4 hours ago

Doctors warn that the flu still presents a greater risk than the coronavirusWe are hearing a lot about the coronavirus right now, but local health experts say we should be more worried about the flu. 5 hours ago

Long Beach teacher suspended for the second time after reports of abuse and racismLast week, for the second time in a month, a teacher from the Long Beach Polytechnic School was placed, for the second time in a month, after accusations that she used racial slurs and physically abused students. 7 hours ago

Ticket sales for the Kobe Bryant memorial begins for lucky fans with the Ticketmaster codeThousands signed up to have the opportunity to buy tickets for the Staples Center memorial, but only a fraction was invited to make the purchase. Jake Reiner informs. 7 hours ago

The bus with children inside collides with a power pole and breaks down the linesFour girls of the nine boys on board were taken to a hospital in good condition. Jasmine Viel informs. 7 hours ago

Rapper Pop Smoke shot to death at Hollywood Hills Home InvasionRap artist Pop Smoke was shot dead during an invasion of his home in Hollywood Hills on Wednesday morning. Tina Patel informs. 7 hours ago

Tribute to the Kobe hot air balloonA new tribute to Kobe Bryant and the fallen members of Team Mamba is now on display in the Great Irvine Park. 7 hours ago

La Plaza Paseo dedication ceremony in downtown Los AngelesA dedication ceremony takes place today. 8 hours ago

Studio City School celebrates Black History MonthCarpenter Elementary School in Studio City decorated its doors in tribute to figures like Dizzy Gillespie and the Williams sisters. 8 hours ago

LeBron James announces book agreementThe first book for children of the Lakers star will be released in August. 8 hours ago

The census ambassador talks about the 2020 countCensus Ambassador Ashlee Marie Preston says that some citizens fear the 10-year process for several reasons. 8 hours ago