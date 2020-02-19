Tatkal train tickets: Indian Railways eliminates illegal reservation software; Wait for more tickets for Tatkal now – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLabf3b98b8b773ec6a5024e9bd578dd8c11% %MINIFYHTMLabf3b98b8b773ec6a5024e9bd578dd8c12%

There will now be more Tatkal tickets available for passengers, as the railroads eliminated illegal software and arrested 60 agents who would use them to block those tickets, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The general director of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Arun Kumar, said the cleaning operation means that Tatkal tickets would be available to passengers for hours now, compared to one or two minutes before the reservation opens .

Authorities explained that illegal software such as & # 39; ANMS & # 39 ;, & # 39; MAC & # 39; and & # 39; Jaguar & # 39; They would ignore the IRCTC login captcha, the reserve captcha and the bank OTP to generate tickets, while a genuine user has to go through all these processes.

The reservation process for a general user generally takes around 2.55 minutes, but those who use these softwares could do so in only about 1.48 minutes, they explained.

Indian Railways does not allow agents to reserve tickets for Tatkal and in the last two months, the RPF has caught about 60 illegal agents who were booking tickets through these softwares, which makes it virtually impossible for others to obtain Tatkal reservations.

"As of today, I can say that a ticket is not being booked through illegal softwares. We have solved all the problems we had with the IRCTC website and we also caught most of the main software operators," said the DG RPF told a press conference.

With the arrests, Kumar said that most of these illegal softwares, which used to generate Rs 50 crore-100 crore business annually, have been blocked.

The IRCTC ticket reservation section reflects the impact of the railway action, as it shows a jump in the availability of Tatkal tickets in all areas.

For example, while on October 26, 2019, Tatkal tickets were available for two minutes for the Magadh Express, on February 10, were available for more than 10 hours since the reservations were opened on February 9, 2020 on the train.

Similarly, at Sampoorna Kranti Express, Tatkal tickets were available for just over four minutes on November 16, 2019, while on February 8, 2020, they were available for 18 minutes.

On the Swatantrata Senani Express, on November 16, 2019, Tatkal's reservations lasted just over two minutes, while on February 8 they lasted more than an hour.

"This position has been taken from different areas and we have seen that Tatkal tickets are available for longer. We are still monitoring other software that can be used to book tickets and will move over them when they try to book tickets illegally," Kumar said.

