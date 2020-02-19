Tamra Judge's ex-husband says the diagnosis of cancer is a new beginning for her separated family

Instagram

The former husband of the star of & # 39; Real Housewives of Orange County & # 39 ;, Simon Barney, shares the positive side after he was diagnosed with stage 3 throat cancer, saying he has approached his family.

Tamra JudgeThe ex-husband is seeing the positive side of his health problems. The same day he made his diagnosis of stage 3 throat cancer public, Simon Barney revealed that his situation has given "a new beginning" for him and his family that have distanced themselves since he and "The true housewives of Orange County"star divided in 2011.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the 55-year-old said his diagnosis "has really brought everyone together." Then he went on to share his ex-wife's reaction to his shocking news. "When I told Tamra, she said she cried for two or three days," he recalled. "Things changed with our relationship from there, in a good way."

In detailing the positive changes that her condition brought to her relationship with Tamra, Simon explained: "We get along just as we haven't done in years. And she has become close to my fiancee. And that change was taken everywhere with my sons". , too."

"That's what I've always wanted," he said. "My fiancée, the same thing, she always wanted that with my ex-wife, for the children. The children would prefer it if we all got along. And they see it now, and it has had such a powerful effect."

To corroborate Simon's account of their improved relationship, Tamra agreed, "Our conversations are now so different from what they were before." She added: "Before there was always such hatred behind them. It's not that we would always say nasty things to each other, but we both came from a place of hate. And now we come from a place of concern."

In the interview, Tamra also talked about her initial reaction to Simon's disease. "Honestly, I've never seen it like this," he shared. "He told me the news and we both literally started crying. I just couldn't believe it. My first thought was, & # 39; I don't want to take my children to their father's funeral & # 39; and immediately, any feeling of discomfort between the two of us just disappeared. "

As for his throat cancer, Simon first noticed the symptoms in May 2019. At that time, his salivary glands were swollen on one side. After undergoing an ultrasound and a biopsy, he was found to have cancer. He later discovered that the cancer had spread to his throat, tonsils and lymph nodes. In January 2020, dual chemotherapy and radiation treatment began.

Simon and Tamra married in 1998. He filed for divorce in 2010 on the grounds that she was "verbally abusive and has committed acts of disloyalty and infidelity," and got into a battle for disorderly custody. They shared two daughters, Sidney, 21, and Sophia, 14, and a 19-year-old son, Spencer.