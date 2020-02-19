Taika Waititi registers for the horror comedy series starring Jude Law

%MINIFYHTML9ff5bb0d684712da67521c8d526407e511% %MINIFYHTML9ff5bb0d684712da67521c8d526407e512%

WENN / Instar / FayesVision

The helmer's collaboration & # 39; Thor: Ragnarok & # 39; with the actor & # 39; Captain Marvel & # 39; in the next Showtime series & # 39; The Auteur & # 39; promises to make viewers & # 39; simultaneously die of laughter and want to run for your life & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Oscar winner Taika Waititi will direct a new half-hour comedy and horror series starring Jewish law.

Taika will also co-write the project with Peter Warren for the Showtime network bosses, Deadline reports.

%MINIFYHTML9ff5bb0d684712da67521c8d526407e513% %MINIFYHTML9ff5bb0d684712da67521c8d526407e514%

Based on the graphic novel created by Rick Spears, James Callahan and Luigi Anderson, "The author"It combines elements of twisted romance and satire, and focuses on an author trying to make a great horror movie after a failure, while a serial killer invades the set.

%MINIFYHTML9ff5bb0d684712da67521c8d526407e515% %MINIFYHTML9ff5bb0d684712da67521c8d526407e516%

"& # 39; The Auteur & # 39; unite the wildly imaginative filmmaker Taika Waititi and the barbed wit of Peter Warren with the undeniable Jude Law in a bloody love letter to the cinema that will make you die of laughter and want to run for your life "said Amy Israel. , The Executive Vice President of Scheduled Programming, writes in a statement.