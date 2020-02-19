SZA refuses to do interviews and photo shoots ever again after the cover of Rolling Stone magazine

%MINIFYHTMLba966bbfcfc44e27c29315cf0d04a38111% %MINIFYHTMLba966bbfcfc44e27c29315cf0d04a38112%

Rolling Stone / Campbell Addy Magazine

The singer of & # 39; Ctrl & # 39; appears on the cover of the latest issue of Rolling Stone magazine along with the successful meganist & # 39; Hot Girl Summer & # 39; Megan Thee Stallion and former Fifth Harmony member, Normani.

SZA He recently appeared on the cover of the latest edition of Rolling Stone magazine, but he may not be a fan of it. She told her Twitter followers in a cryptic note: "Do not make any video Interviews or photos for the rest of my life hahaha, don't ask"

The "Ctrl" star did not mention anything about the magazine, but his message was casually published only a few hours after the cover was revealed.

She adorned the cover along with other black stars Megan Thee Stallion Y Normani Kordei. Apparently inspired by FTA, the three women made poses with sexy leather suits.

Many appreciated the representation of strong black women on the cover of the magazine. SZA herself greeted Megan and Normani, "S / o Normani and meg tho. My sisters, whom I love very much and respect them deeply. Honored to be part of ANYTHING with the two BLACK QUEENS."

However, the image also received criticism. "Is this real? The edition looks like a high school photoshop and an art class. However, all three look good," wrote one.

Another left a similar comment: "The cover is not the best. It seems that they took the photos at different times and then copied and pasted all the ladies together later. Glad to see so much melanin anyway!"