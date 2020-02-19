SZA, Megan Thee Stallion and Normani are full of #BlackGirlMagic on the March cover of "Rolling Stone,quot;

Another day, another magazine cover, Roommates, and this time SZA, Megan Thee Stallion and Normani are taking center stage. The ladies are on the cover of the March issue of "Rolling Stone,quot; magazine that drips with #BlackGirlMagic and Girl Power in one.

Some magazine covers are more than just a photo, they become a moment of pop culture, and perhaps SZA, Megan Thee Stallion and Normani have just revealed their "moment." The three ladies are on the cover of March's "Rolling Stone,quot; magazine, titled "The Takeover," which is possibly a statement about the trio's growing popularity within the music industry.

Starting with SZA, which has maintained an extremely low profile since the release of the 2017 debut album "CTRL," the theme will provide fans with an update on their new music. He has recently been recording his highly anticipated new album in Hawaii, which will be released sometime this year and includes a song with Megan.

As for Megan Thee Stallion, she had a great year last year after releasing her debut album "Fever," which included the single "Hot Girl Summer." He currently appears in the soundtrack of the female-directed action movie "Birds Of Prey."

That brings us to Normani, who delighted fans when he released his single "Motivation,quot; last summer. She also appears in the current soundtrack for "Birds Of Prey,quot; and plans to release her debut album later this year.

We will know more about what the ladies are doing when the topic is published digitally and arrives at the kiosks on March 3rd.

