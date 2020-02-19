Syrian refugee, one of the last victims of armed violence in Baltimore | USA news

%MINIFYHTML4998d5d529c8f8d253a9ab0a0330a9f111% %MINIFYHTML4998d5d529c8f8d253a9ab0a0330a9f112%

A Syrian refugee who fled to the United States more than three years ago has become one of the last victims of armed violence in the city of Baltimore, US media reported this week.

The Baltimore Sun reported Tuesday that Khaled Heeba's murder remains unsolved almost two weeks after his death in Baltimore, Maryland. Heeba, 31, was on his last delivery route of the night before being shot in the chest on a sidewalk.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML4998d5d529c8f8d253a9ab0a0330a9f113% %MINIFYHTML4998d5d529c8f8d253a9ab0a0330a9f114%

According to a crowdfunding page in his memory, Heeba planned to attend Friday's prayer after his last delivery.

%MINIFYHTML4998d5d529c8f8d253a9ab0a0330a9f115% %MINIFYHTML4998d5d529c8f8d253a9ab0a0330a9f116%

"He always worried about our pleasure before his. He would work a long day and then come back and kiss my hands and feet and say & # 39; Mom, be happy with me & # 39; Wallahi was always happy with him," said Heeba . The mother was quoted as saying on the crowdfunding site, adding that the 31-year-old man was the only provider of his family in the United States.

Khaled Heeba, 31, was shot dead on February 7 while on his pizza delivery route. Heeba fled Syria seven years ago and spent four years in Egypt before resettling here in Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/SRLddH0BEJ – Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) February 18, 2020

Heeba's death is one of the more than 40 homicides that the city has seen so far this year.

According to reports, he arrived in the US. UU. In 2016 after escaping the Syrian civil war with his parents.

"He left his own country because it was a war zone in Syria, only to end up being killed here," said Theresa Birmingham, a co-worker, to the Baltimore Sun, "He was really a sweet guy."

Police in a tweet described the suspect as five feet nine inches tall (1.75 meters) with a thin build and wearing all the black clothes.

On February 7, 2020, Khaled Heeba, 31, was shot dead in 1300 BC by W. Franklin St. Detectives need your help to identify the suspect. Call detectives at (410)396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7 Block if you know your identity. https://t.co/qVW6Lt4PED pic.twitter.com/mfHNe9bL7L – Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) February 18, 2020

Baltimore has been plagued by armed violence for years.

The city witnessed 348 homicides in 2018, according to the Baltimore Sun newspaper. That was over 309 in 2018.

Of the 43 homicides documented by the newspaper's homicide database this year, at least 17 took place in February.