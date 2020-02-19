Swae Lee reveals that he is designing men's heels!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6
Logo

Rae Sremmurd vocalist Swae Lee has never been conventional when it comes to fashion, and is now busy designing a line of heeled boots for men.

"Many [rappers] are fucking scared of using sh * t. They want to think about the old ways and put a limit on that shit," he said naturally. "I'm not afraid of being different," he said, according to Footwear News.

His first offer will be a collaboration of Giuseppe Zanotti, and the publication described the shoes as "bubblegum pink heeled ankle boots."

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here