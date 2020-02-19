Swae Lee reveals that he is designing men's heels!

Rae Sremmurd vocalist Swae Lee has never been conventional when it comes to fashion, and is now busy designing a line of heeled boots for men.

"Many [rappers] are fucking scared of using sh * t. They want to think about the old ways and put a limit on that shit," he said naturally. "I'm not afraid of being different," he said, according to Footwear News.

His first offer will be a collaboration of Giuseppe Zanotti, and the publication described the shoes as "bubblegum pink heeled ankle boots."

"Even when we grew up, we used to rap about Giuseppes. Everyone in the neighborhood loved them," he told FN. "We couldn't afford it, so you were a real high-end guy if you used Giuseppes. You were going to make a lot of noise and get attention if you used them."

And the singer feels that his new collaboration is more than a new pair of heels … it will change lives.

"He was doing something to go over someone's body, to complete his outfit. The shoe completes a look," he said. "It is up to me to do the most key part of the outfit, so it was very different. Now I am helping people with their well-being. This is their image. That is important."