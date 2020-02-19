Suspect arrested after prosecution for 680 error in Pleasanton – Up News Info San Francisco

PLEASANTON (Up News Info SF) – A person was in custody early Wednesday after a police chase that began on the streets of the city of Pleasanton and ended after the suspect allegedly took the wrong road on Interstate 680 northbound , causing an accident, authorities said.

The police sergeant of Pleasanton. Steven Ayers said the chase began at approximately 12:05 a.m., when an officer tried to stop the vehicle for movements and violations of the team.

The vehicle fled and committed several traffic violations, at one point heading south on the northbound lanes of I-680, and at that time the officers ended the chase, according to Ayers.

Shortly after, the suspects abandoned the vehicle on the highway and a northbound vehicle hit it. The driver of the vehicle that

Hit the vehicle suspected of persecution was not injured.

A suspect was arrested outside the vehicle at the scene. The officer who was chasing the suspect's vehicle believed that there was more than one person inside, although no other suspect had been located immediately.

All lanes in both directions of Interstate 680 were closed when the California Highway Patrol and Pleasanton Police investigated the scene. All lanes cleared at 2:19 a.m. after the closure took effect at 12:36 a.m.