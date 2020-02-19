Survivor of abuse fears telling parents – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML2d21a15ac6d459651d972b0b1fd1fa9811% %MINIFYHTML2d21a15ac6d459651d972b0b1fd1fa9812%

Dear Amy: I am a woman in her twenties. In high school, I was sexually abused by a classmate. When I went to ask a teacher for help, my concerns were dismissed as "children being children." I was told that this abuse only meant that the boy in question liked it.

After my teacher couldn't help me, I tried to communicate with my parents. I was terrified to tell them, because they are devout Christians and had always taught that premarital sex was not acceptable. I was afraid of being blamed, and my abuser used this fear against me by threatening to tell others that I was "easy."

I tried to talk to my father about it, but I hinted to see how he would take it. I was agitated and talked about how anything I did now with someone would take away my future spouse's relationship with me. My conclusion was: "You are ruined by what has happened to you and nobody else will love you."

This started a long way of hating myself and blaming myself. I began to retire, I began to self-harm, I developed a disorderly diet and my parents often fought with me for my "bad mood,quot; or "being difficult,quot;.

I never told them about the abuse.

I've been going to therapy, and one thing I always come back to is telling my parents what happened.

I have been afraid that they will react badly, blame me or see me differently. I want them to understand that he was not a bad child, but that he was a child who was suffering and did not know how to ask for help.

I worry that if I tell my father about my past, I will break his heart and he will blame himself. I think enough self-criticism and hate myself have infected my life, and I would not wish anyone.

In the best case, this would help me find the closure. In the worst case, it could damage my relationship with my parents.

I am at a loss. Should I keep this as a secret from my parents?

– Old wounds

Dear old wounds: No, I don't think you should keep this a secret. You must solve this with the help of your therapist. You can ask your parents to meet with you at your therapist's office to have guided guidance to handle your disclosure.

As a father, I can tell you that the pain of a child cuts off a very, very deep father. Your parents may not react immediately in any way expected or anticipated.

Yes, they may feel disconsolate, confused and guilty. They can attack, or try to deny this episode or lessen its impact on you.

They may need time to discover how to provide adequate support. But you should give them the opportunity to love you through this. This will be a challenging process for all of you, but it is one that you must start when you are ready.

Dear Amy: My husband and I have divorced for more than 15 years and see each other frequently at our family reunions. None of us have a significant other.

Our youngest daughter ran away in November and wants to have a reception this summer. My ex-husband is financially stable and owns his house, vehicles and a boat.

I (on the other hand) live from check to check. I just started collecting Social Security and I still fight.

He told me he would pay $ 5,000 for the reception if I paid $ 1,000.

I can't afford to pay anything for this wedding and I told him. What do you suggest?

– Broke the mother of the bride

Dear Mama: I suggest that your daughter enjoy receiving $ 5,000 (or $ 4,000, or whatever her father decides to donate).

It can be useful in finding ways to help your daughter extend this money to the fullest.

Dear Amy, I am responding to the touching note of "My son's mother." Her son had been in trouble, and she wondered if she would contact several counselors to let them know she was graduating from high school.

As a legal services lawyer serving young people involved in justice, I want to encourage this mother to share the good news.

I feel so much joy when I receive notes on the progress and milestones of the youth with whom I have worked.

Thanks to the parents and young people who let us know their achievements.

We love to make a difference.

– Patti

Dear Patti: Thanks for doing a good job.

(You can send an email to Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)