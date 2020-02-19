Home Local News Survivor of abuse fears telling parents – Up News Info

Survivor of abuse fears telling parents – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2
<pre><pre>Grandma is too busy to take care of children - The Denver Post
%MINIFYHTML2d21a15ac6d459651d972b0b1fd1fa9811% %MINIFYHTML2d21a15ac6d459651d972b0b1fd1fa9812%

Dear Amy: I am a woman in her twenties. In high school, I was sexually abused by a classmate. When I went to ask a teacher for help, my concerns were dismissed as "children being children." I was told that this abuse only meant that the boy in question liked it.

%MINIFYHTML2d21a15ac6d459651d972b0b1fd1fa9813%%MINIFYHTML2d21a15ac6d459651d972b0b1fd1fa9814%

After my teacher couldn't help me, I tried to communicate with my parents. I was terrified to tell them, because they are devout Christians and had always taught that premarital sex was not acceptable. I was afraid of being blamed, and my abuser used this fear against me by threatening to tell others that I was "easy."

%MINIFYHTML2d21a15ac6d459651d972b0b1fd1fa9815% %MINIFYHTML2d21a15ac6d459651d972b0b1fd1fa9816%

I tried to talk to my father about it, but I hinted to see how he would take it. I was agitated and talked about how anything I did now with someone would take away my future spouse's relationship with me. My conclusion was: "You are ruined by what has happened to you and nobody else will love you."

This started a long way of hating myself and blaming myself. I began to retire, I began to self-harm, I developed a disorderly diet and my parents often fought with me for my "bad mood,quot; or "being difficult,quot;.

I never told them about the abuse.

I've been going to therapy, and one thing I always come back to is telling my parents what happened.

I have been afraid that they will react badly, blame me or see me differently. I want them to understand that he was not a bad child, but that he was a child who was suffering and did not know how to ask for help.

I worry that if I tell my father about my past, I will break his heart and he will blame himself. I think enough self-criticism and hate myself have infected my life, and I would not wish anyone.

In the best case, this would help me find the closure. In the worst case, it could damage my relationship with my parents.

I am at a loss. Should I keep this as a secret from my parents?

– Old wounds

%MINIFYHTML2d21a15ac6d459651d972b0b1fd1fa9817%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©