Survival marriage: will climate change mean more girlfriends? The | Children's rights

%MINIFYHTML3b817b6d4573144f8b1ed83aabe3966711% %MINIFYHTML3b817b6d4573144f8b1ed83aabe3966712%

After Cyclone Idai hit southern Malawi last year, the direct line that Weston Msowoya handles was flooded with calls. They reported cases of young people who were getting married in the tent camps established by the United Nations Refugee Agency and other aid groups to house some 94,000 people displaced by one of the deadliest storms the southern hemisphere has ever hit .

By the time he calmed down, more than 1,000 people in three countries had died. Some 1.85 million people needed support in Mozambique alone, from housing to food and medical care, particularly in the port city of Beira, an astounding 90 percent of which had been destroyed. In Malawi, Msowoya watched another tragedy unfold: he recorded 74 child marriages only in the camps he could reach (others were blocked because the country's fringes were underwater).

%MINIFYHTML3b817b6d4573144f8b1ed83aabe3966713% %MINIFYHTML3b817b6d4573144f8b1ed83aabe3966714%

It was twice the number of underage girlfriends that he normally saw as executive director of the Center for Community and Youth Development, a nonprofit organization in the capital, Lilongwe, which monitors child marriage through activities of Community outreach that includes a direct line advertised through word of mouth, brochures and door-to-door visits. While marriage before age 18 was banned in Malawi last year, almost 50 percent of girls in the country married before.

%MINIFYHTML3b817b6d4573144f8b1ed83aabe3966715% %MINIFYHTML3b817b6d4573144f8b1ed83aabe3966716%

"It's heartbreaking. Imagine the trauma they are going through," said Msowoya, thinking of his 11-year-old daughter, the same age as some of the married girls after the cyclone. "They take men as their only hope of survival."

Thanks to climate change, extreme weather events such as Cyclone Idai are likely to increase dramatically in the coming years, including the most devastating floods due to rising sea levels and storms with unprecedented gravity. Droughts have already increased in frequency and intensity, particularly in Africa. A growing body of evidence shows that what Msowoya observed is not an anomaly: the pernicious effects of climate change are increasing child marriage.

"When there is a crisis, when people really feel they have a threat to their survival, it is when there is an impulse to marry their daughter because parents feel they cannot support her," said Nitya Rao, a gender and development teacher at the East Anglia University. "It is better for me to marry my daughters before because I cannot take care of them and they are not safe," he added, explaining how parents reason through their difficult decision.

One in five

As the effects of climate change worsen, as expected, parents in the global south will be forced to occupy this position more frequently. Many researchers believe that Africa will be the continent most affected by the effects of climate change. Poor countries that have contributed less to the greenhouse gases that cause climate change are already suffering some of the most difficult economic impacts of climate-related disasters.

Each year, 12 million underage girls get married; one in five girls marry before adulthood, according to Girls Not Brides, an international non-profit organization that works to end child marriage. The practice is more common in sub-Saharan Africa, where almost four out of every 10 girls marry before the age of 18, closely followed by South Asia, two continents where many already struggle to survive the effects of climate change.

However, it is a practice that crosses cultures and religions and occurs throughout the world, including the United States. It is associated with a number of negative effects, from shortening girls' education, increasing the risk of domestic violence, to the likelihood of experiencing birth complications and the chances of their children dying in childhood.

The practice is declining globally, but like many improvements in women's rights, such as reducing maternal mortality and increasing rates of primary school attendance, there is increasing evidence worldwide They show that climate change is threatening how long it will be true.

Women in Mozambique walk among crushed crops after Cyclone Idai (File: Reuters)

"This is a place affected by the erosion of the river," said the parents of a Bangladeshi girl named Azima, explaining why she had to marry at age 13, according to Human Rights Watch. "If the river takes our house, it will be difficult for you to get married, so it is better if you get married now," they said.

In Mozambique, Majuma Julio told reporters that his uncle's bad crops forced him to marry her at age 15. "It was because of the sun. There was too much sun and the rain was not falling enough. Its production began to decrease three years before marriage," he said. "It used to rain for two months, but after a while, it began to come less and less."

One less mouth to feed

Marrying a minor daughter during a weather-related disaster may mean that there is one less mouth to feed or parents may believe it will protect girls from the increased risk of sexual exploitation, said Rachel Yates, Girls Not Learning Director Brides Studies show that droughts increase the likelihood that women and girls will be forced to exchange sex for food or money and that when they move, they are at greater risk of rape. The price of the dowry or the bride, a cash payment or goods that the groom's family often makes to the bride's family, can also provide an infusion of cash that is urgently needed during periods of shortage.

Early marriage is not the only detrimental effect that climate change has on poor women and girls. Last month, a study by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature found that environmental degradation can lead to an increase in sexual assault, domestic violence and forced prostitution. Rao's research analyzed the impact of climate change on Asia and Africa and discovered that women's agency is declining, decreasing its typically reduced control over finances and work. In fact, women and children are 14 times more likely than men to die in natural disasters, even because they are more likely to be malnourished, are often caregivers loaded with babies and because they are less likely to know how to swim.

Redistribute income so that poor parents don't have to feel they have to choose between starving everyone or starving a person, who will usually be the girl. Belinda Archibong

One thing that this growing research is helping with is a rethinking of the global understanding of child marriage. Instead of a barbaric tradition practiced by regressive cultures, it is Sophie's choice forced upon poor parents who have run out of options, and whose choices will continue to diminish with climate change.

"All parents love their children equally, but when they have limited resources, they are trying to make the best possible decisions to improve well-being inside their homes," said Belinda Archibong, assistant professor of economics at Barnard, who is studying the phenomenon. "If I am going to experience this great shock from climate change and I am trying to discover how to invest my scarce resources, I will invest in my son."

The reality is that men earn more money: parents know that investing in them could generate life-saving benefits.

This suggests another misstep, which is to understand women and girls in too simplified terms.

Not only victims of circumstances

"We almost see them as if they had no choice, they are just victims of the circumstances," Rao said. "Women exercise some independence and strategic thinking about what could be better in terms of their results, even within their limited choices. We have to see women as conscious people."

This misconception will inhibit efforts to solve the problem, Rao said, as will the lack of investigation. Currently, much of what we know is qualitative, Yates explained, based on the observations of activists like Msowoya.

Archibong is helping to strengthen the evidence base by working backwards. He studied the Niger meningitis epidemic in 1986, a disease that increases in the dry seasons, and discovered that the outbreak pushed families to marry their daughters early because they needed the price of the bride to meet medical expenses, what which also shortened girls' education. It is evidence, he said, that suggests that as climate change exacerbates disease outbreaks and extreme weather, gender gaps could increase.

Despite these bleak predictions, Archibong remains optimistic about the interventions, especially if they are done now, while the worst effects of warming are still incipient.

"Redistribute income so that poor parents don't have to feel they have to choose between starving everyone or starving a person, who will usually be the girl," said Archibong, who advocates for gender-conscious tax systems that encourage companies to pay. men and women alike, or eliminate taxes that cost healthcare products.

People wait at a water pump in the Dzaleka refugee camp, Malawi (Thom Pierce / Girls Not Brides)

Another method that has shown some success is cash transfers: regular payments to poor families to reduce poverty and create a safety net in times of crisis. In Malawi, a cash transfer program found that girls were less likely to drop out of school and, if they had already done so, their early pregnancy and marriage rates decreased.

Yates says it is important to combine economic support with social intervention and points out a successful program of the Population Council in Ethiopia that combined community discussions on the effects of child marriage, school supplies for girls and a goat for families that supported their daughters single during the duration of the program.

"There is no silver bullet, it is a combination of interventions that seem to be making a difference," Yates said.

Help for the poorest countries.

However, ultimately, unsystematic interventions will be insufficient by themselves.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warns that there are only more than 10 years left to stop the warming of more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), after which the type of droughts and floods that lead to child marriage will increase in frequency and gravity. To do this, it will be necessary to reduce carbon emissions by almost half by 2030 and completely by 2050.

It will also require rich countries responsible for climate change to contribute to mechanisms such as the Green Climate Fund to help the poorest countries cope with the effects, including preparation for natural disasters and increasing child marriage.

For now, Msowoya says that seasonal flooding began in Malawi, including the sudden January floods that affected more than 600 homes. The worst damage came even to the capital city of Lilongwe, a phenomenon that Msowoya said was once unknown.

As families rush to seek shelter, he said calls to his hotline informing that child marriages are increasing again. In addition to answering calls, Msowoya is also helping to pay school fees if families cannot keep up, educating communities about the dangers of child marriage and turning to the police when all else fails.

"We just need more time, if we had more time we could fix things. We can't handle this situation alone," he said. "If we do, we should expect the worst."