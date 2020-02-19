Sunnyvale's missing snowboarder was found dead at the Oregon ski resort – Up News Info San Francisco

MOUNT HOOD, Oregon (Up News Info SF) – The body of a Sunnyvale man was found earlier this week at the Mount Hood Meadows ski resort in Oregon, according to the Hood River County Sheriff's Office.

Tim Bauters, 47, was last seen Friday at the resort and was believed to practice snowboarding alone. According to the sheriff's office, Bauters had gone to the complex several times during a long work trip and was believed to be in good health.

%MINIFYHTMLf5b2e5fe572127c31a3c41d5f3ea6c4213% %MINIFYHTMLf5b2e5fe572127c31a3c41d5f3ea6c4214%

Bauters' family notified the sheriff's office of a possible missing person around 1:45 p.m. The Monday after he had not returned from the work trip as planned. The Meadows Ski Patrol verified that your rental vehicle was still on site and launched a search using a registry of Bauters elevator scans in an effort to find your last known location and time.

%MINIFYHTMLf5b2e5fe572127c31a3c41d5f3ea6c4215% %MINIFYHTMLf5b2e5fe572127c31a3c41d5f3ea6c4216%

Meadows Ski Patrol contacted the Hood River County Sheriff's Office at approximately 6:15 p.m. after finding the body of Bauters near Heather Canyon.

Local California police notified the Bauters family that their body was recovered, according to the Hood River County Sheriff's Office.

Bauters is the second person to die in the complex in two days, after a Portland man who died Sunday after a snowboard fall. There was no further information available on a possible cause of death of Bauters.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.