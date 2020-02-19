Summer Walker feigns indifference after a violent reaction from comments about HIV

%MINIFYHTMLc4a2f09dd45469cdef7cd36afc48bc5011% %MINIFYHTMLc4a2f09dd45469cdef7cd36afc48bc5012%

The singer of & # 39; Playing Games & # 39; Post a cryptic message that says: & # 39; Idc if I'm & # 39; canceled & # 39; offends someone every day & # 39 ;, after being criticized for participating in HIV stigma.

Summer walker He shows no remorse after receiving a violent reaction for making a controversial comment about HIV. Instead of apologizing or going back in her previous comment, the 23-year-old singer hinted that the criticism against her doesn't bother her.

On Tuesday, February 18, the hit creator "Playing Games" updated her Instagram Stories with a cryptic post. She wrote on a plain black background, "Idc if I'm & # 39; canceled & # 39; offends someone every day, if it's new", not to mention who recently offended.

Before posting the cryptic message, Summer caught the heat on the Internet after she raved on Instagram about her stolen laptop. "Who ever stole my laptop during last night's flight can suck shit infected with HIV and not infected with HIV," he wrote Monday.

People quickly called her for getting involved in HIV stigma, with a writing: "I am so upset … I am sure that many of your fans live with HIV. Just think about the message you send them. This encourages stigmata. like believing that people with HIV are & # 39; dirty & # 39; and the worst there is. "

Another applauded mocking his live shows that often received negative reviews: "I've been living with HIV since Summer Walker was 11 years old and longer than his career will last. My immune system is stronger than his live performances." .

"Those who are / can be considered fat, uncircumcised or infected with HIV would find an obvious offense in their tone and use of their situation as a & # 39; punishment & # 39; for someone who did it wrong," read another comment . "Your post is complete crap."

Someone else criticized others who defended the star: "I know I'm late to comment on the summer walker's HIV comment, but I'm more disgusted by some of my followers' comments about" focusing on the negative, not the negative. positive. "There is nothing positive in shaming people living with HIV. Point!"