Summary of the & # 39; masked singer & # 39 ;: the elephant is unmasked

The new episode marks the debut night of Group B of the third season of the successful FOX program consisting of Kitty, Banana, Taco, Elephant, Frog and Mouse.

A new group of masked singers made their debut on the Wednesday February 19 episode of "The masked singer"Group B consisted of Kitty, Banana, Taco, Elephant, Frog and Mouse with the Frog starting the night.

He went on stage to sing MC Hammer"U can't touch this." Jenny McCarthy guessed olympic Michael Johnson While Ken jeong I thought it was Carl Lewis. Nicole Scherzinger, however, thought that the Frog could be J ray.

The next actor was the elephant, who sang a version of The cure"Friday, I'm in love." As for the guesswork, Jenny named a professional cyclist Lance Armstrongwhile Nicole guessed Blink-182drummer Travis Barker or musician Tommy Lee. Ken Jeong believed he was former presidential candidate Beto O & # 39; Rourke.

Kitty was next, performing "Dangerous Woman" by Ariana Grande. Paris Hilton Y Julianne HoughThe names were thrown into the conjecture mix while Ken thought she was Nicole Richie. Later, Taco sang Frank Sinatra"Fly Me to the Moon." Nicole said it could be Regin Philbin while Ken grew up Martin Short. Robin Thickeon the other hand, he guessed Bob saget.

Mouse followed with a presentation of "Get Here" by Oleta Adams. His performance led Nicole to think she was Darlene lovealthough Robin said it reminded him of Dionne Warwick. Ken, meanwhile, guessed Maya Rudolph. Concluding the night was a performance by Elvis presley"A Little Less Conversation" by The Banana. Among the names that the judges released for conjectures were Bill engvall, Ed Helms Y Darius Rucker.

At the end of the night, it was revealed that the Elephant got the least vote and had to unmask. Before the revelation, the judges made their final guesses that included DJ Steve Aoki Y Travis Pastrana. No one on the panel guessed correctly because it was revealed that Elephan was a skater Tony Hawk.

"I appreciate your support, and this is a totally new experience for me," Hawk said, expressing his gratitude. "I had one more song in me, but I didn't want to go much further."