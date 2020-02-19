Students pressure universities to stop investing in fossil fuels

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Students alarmed by climate change are increasing pressure on universities to make investments in fossil fuel industries, an effort that is gaining ground in prestigious schools such as Georgetown, Harvard and Yale.

The momentum that is underway in hundreds of schools began almost a decade ago, and more and more student activists have learned from the tactics of others and have moved to act amid growing predictions about the effects of climate change. in the planet.

The board of directors of Georgetown University announced this month that it will end private investments in coal, oil and gas companies over the next decade, and some Harvard professors have called for a similar change. There were sittings and demonstrations last week in dozens of schools, including Gonzaga University, the University of Wisconsin, the University of Pittsburgh and Cornell University.

Several dozen schools have stopped investing at least partially in fossil fuels, but there is a debate about how much the movement slows the effects of climate change or affects the end result of companies such as Chevron and Exxon Mobil.

Many schools have defended their investments, citing the duty to preserve and increase the income they receive from donations, while promoting efforts to use investments as leverage to involve energy companies, find solutions for climate change through of research and make campuses carbon neutral by not causing any net increases in carbon dioxide that trap heat.

For activist students, it is about adopting a moral and political stance.

At Yale University, which has an endowment of $ 30.3 billion, the Senate of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences will discuss on Thursday the university's ethical obligations regarding fossil fuel investments. It became a big problem in part because of a widely covered student protest that interrupted a November soccer game between Harvard and Yale.

“Yale has to take it seriously. We force them to take it seriously. The faculty discussions are evidence of that, "said Ben Levin, a student leader of the Yale Endowment Justice Coalition." They are also evidence of the fact that the faculty is incredibly worried because they don't want to work for a university that is on the wrong side of the most pressing issue of our time. "

Yale says he has supported shareholder resolutions that ask companies to disclose what they are doing to address climate change and asked fund managers not to invest in companies that do not take measures to reduce emissions of effect gases greenhouse, but student activists want a clean break.

Campus actions are part of a broader momentum for insurers, pension funds and governments around the world to end investments in fossil fuels.

Environmentalist and author Bill McKibben, leader of the movement to stop such investments, said students have played a very important role.

“They have maintained it through two generations of university students. Administrators expected them to graduate and that would be the end of the pressure, but instead it continues to grow, ”said McKibben, a student residing at Middlebury College, who announced last year that he would strip his $ 1.1 billion of fossil fuels .

The leaders of the student government of the Big Ten Conference last month asked that their 14 schools begin to dispose of fossil fuels, passing a resolution citing the conclusion of the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change that emissions of effect gases Greenhouses are driving climate change.

A challenge for institutions is the prevalence of investments in indexed funds, making it difficult to separate approximately 4 percent of energy reserves in those funds, said John Jurewitz, professor of economics at Pomona College. The universities that withdraw their investments would also not harm the oil companies, which have their own internal cash flows, he said.

"It is mainly a political statement about what the university is willing to invest in," Jurewitz said. "It can be a valuable statement if you think it will help launch a realistic and meaningful policy such as a carbon tax or a cap and trade, something that will put a price on carbon in some practical way."

The Independent Petroleum Association of America has rejected its own campaign, arguing that divestment would cost millions of dollars to universities every year, with little impact on carbon emissions.

At Harvard, which has a budget of $ 40.9 billion, President Lawrence Bacow said he would file a motion of faculty with the Harvard Corporation, the university's executive board. In the past, administrators described the steps that Harvard is taking to address climate change and argued that ending investments in fossil fuels would not have a great effect and that it makes little sense to cut ties with energy companies that heat and illuminate The Campus.

Connor Chung, a freshman and organizer of Fossil Fuel Divest Harvard, said the group hopes the university will reconsider.

"At the end of the day, our goal is environmental justice," he said. "Disinvestment is our tactic to get there, but it won't work unless we have a broader movement across the country and around the world of students who demand that their institutions end their complicity in the climate crisis."

A group of Harvard students also wants to stop investments in prisons and businesses that have contracts with them. They sued on Wednesday, arguing that the school is violating state law by investing in an industry they describe as "current slavery." Harvard officials did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the lawsuit.

At George Washington University, sophomore Izy Carney said a student campaign has been inspired by student activism elsewhere, including the University of California system, which announced a plan to end investments in fossil fuels in 2019.

After listening to student activists, the board of trustees of George Washington announced a working group this month on environmental responsibility management. But he did not mention divestment as a possibility.

Carney, a member of Sunrise GW, a group of students dedicated to combating climate change, said they would keep up the pressure.

"Right now, it seems that profits are what our university is looking for," Carney said. "We just want to make sure our school is doing everything possible to make sure it is not contributing to the climate crisis."

Associated Press writer Alanna Durkin Richer in Boston contributed to this report.