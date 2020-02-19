Stormi Webster tells Kylie Jenner "No,quot; when asked if she could take out her big hoop earrings

%MINIFYHTML0aeed8116b13a042e1b7ed3739cc878411% %MINIFYHTML0aeed8116b13a042e1b7ed3739cc878412%

Kylie Jenner found herself in a small controversy after letting her two-year-old daughter wear large gold hoop earrings. The 22-year-old mother shared a photo slideshow of Stormi posing in the gold and diamond earrings of XIV Karats with her 163 million followers on Instagram. Several people expressed concern that the earrings represented a safety hazard, since Stormi or one of his little cousins ​​could have ripped them out of his ear. Others worried that the earrings were too heavy for the child's ears and weighed them. Kylie didn't seem to have too many concerns about the safety of the problem and shared photos calling Stormi her "best friend,quot;.

On Wednesday, Kylie shared a new video of Stormi in her Instagram story. Stormi was wearing the same outfit he had on Tuesday's slide show, so it was clear that the video was the same day. In the video, Stormi looks adorable with a butterfly filter around her face while wearing the two large earrings that say "Stormi,quot; in the middle.

You can hear Kylie asking Stormi: "Can I take those earrings off?"

Stormi wrinkled his face, turned away from his mother and replied with a resounding "No!"

You can watch the video of the interaction as it took place in the next player.

Stormi's Instagram video telling his mother that no, he is also receiving a lot of attention on social media. Many people are suggesting that Kylie is not being a firm father. Some say that Kylie should never have let Stormi wear the earrings, and should have taken them out of her daughter's ears, whether Stormi said no or not.

You can see the photo slideshow that started the controversy with Stormi Webster by modeling the earrings below.

What do you think of the controversy? Do you think Kylie Jenner did the right thing by letting Stormi wear big golden earrings? Do you think the earrings are too big for a small child?

Were you surprised to see Stormi Webster tell his mother that he couldn't take off his earrings?



