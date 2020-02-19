Steven Spielberg's daughter, Mikaela, announces that she is getting into adult entertainment

Earlier this week, The New York Post reported that Steven Spielberg's 23-year-old daughter, Mikaela, officially announced that she would enter the adult movie entertainment business.

The 23-year-old Hollywood star, daughter of Steven and Kate Capshaw, announced Wednesday that she was getting into solo porn videos. In addition, Mikaela told the Sun of the United States that she wanted to get into an exotic dance as soon as she obtained her state stripper license. She says it's hard to get.

Mikaela added that she talked to her parents about her decision to enter the business through her Facetime account this weekend. Mikaela stated that it was not her "parents,quot; fault. Spielberg and Kate adopted Mikaela when she was a baby.

Mikaela added that she was fed up with culture and society, insinuating that she should "hate,quot; her body, and added that she wanted to capitalize on what they had given her. Previously, Steven Spielberg's daughter and Kate have revealed their intentions to enter the business.

On her Instagram account, in the link provided above, Mikaela announced some of the terms and conditions to follow her IG. Currently he only has 1000 followers. While explaining his decision to enter the adult business, Mikaela stated that it was not a "substantive decision,quot;, but something he really wanted to do of his own free will.

That said, Mikaela revealed that she would not be having sex with anyone else in the movie out of respect for her 47-year-old fiance, Chuck Pankow.

Before announcing her new career on Instagram, Mikaela had posted videos on PornHub using the alias, Sugar Star, but removed them from the platform due to the lack of a permit from the Tennessee Sexually Oriented Business Licensing Board.

Mikaela is not the only member of the Spielberg family who announces her new profession. Sawyer Spielberg, 27, has just had his first role as an actor in the horror movie, Honeydew. The Hollywood Reporter states that the film is about a young couple seeking refuge in the home of a farmer and his son.



