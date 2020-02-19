Steven Spielberg's daughter announces career as a porn star and stripper

%MINIFYHTML42a825eae204a000c79f7970ad78231011% %MINIFYHTML42a825eae204a000c79f7970ad78231012%

Mikaela Spielberg starts a career as an adult movie star and would love to work as a stripper in an attempt to become financially independent from her rich parents.

Steven SpielbergMikaela's daughter is pursuing a career in the adult entertainment industry. The 23-year-old girl who was adopted by the iconic filmmaker and his wife Kate Capshaw as a baby began producing their own porn videos. He would also love to work in a strip club once he gets his stripper license.

Mikaela has chosen Sugar Star as her stage name. "I just launched my self-produced adult entertainment career. Sure, sensible, consensual is the goal," his followers reported on Instagram. "My body, my life, my income, my choice. I don't owe a single person my autonomy or virtue just for a name."

Hoping to be financially independent of his parents, he said "he just got tired of working day by day in a way that did not satisfy his soul." She told The Sun: "I feel like doing this kind of work, I can & # 39; satisfy & # 39; other people, but that feels good because it's not in a way that makes me feel violated."

He broke the news to his parents through Facetime. According to her, they are "intrigued" but "not annoying." His fiance Chuck Pankow, 47, also supported his decision.

She has begun to build her fan base, which consists "mainly older white men." Out of respect for Pankow, he will only make solo videos and will not have sex with another person in front of the camera. "I think it would be excellent in fetish work," he said, adding that his greatest asset was his large natural breasts.

"Honestly, I've hated my chest for so long, but I've finally learned to hug him. That was one of the things when I uploaded these first videos, I realized: & # 39; This is the money maker & # 39 ;, my chest big".

Growing up, Mikaela said she is a rebel girl and was sent to a boarding school for troubled teenagers. "I got out of there worse than I was entering," he said, revealing his battle against anxiety, depression, eating disorder and drinking problems. "It's not my parents' fault. They couldn't have known."

He also suffered sexual abuse when he was young. She said she was prepared and abused by "predators." She claimed that these men were strangers and not anyone from her family or her circle of friends. She was also "viciously intimidated" at school because of her last name.