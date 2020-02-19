Steven Gerrard: Rangers ready for VAR debut in the Europa League | Soccer news

Gerrard: "It will be a little different from what we are used to, so everyone will have to be prepared for that experience."

















Steven Gerrard admits that VAR can make him calmer on the band line

Steven Gerrard says his Rangers team is ready to VAR before his Europa League debut on Thursday night.

In September it was decided that VAR would be used in the Europa League after the group stages after a successful appearance in the Champions League.

The Gers face Braga in Ibrox in their first leg of the last 32 and Gerrard insists that his players are ready for the challenges of technology.

"The players are very aware of how to act and what to do in certain situations," he said. "It will be a bit different from what we are used to, so everyone will have to be prepared for that experience."

"I think the most important thing was to keep playing. There are certain situations in which a flag can rise or a flag can be kept low, in normal situations that can lead to stop or wait, so it is important that you play until the end.

"It is important that we do not make any gesture to the VAR or try to surround the referee and go to the monitor. They have made it very clear that they will act in that situation and distribute yellow cards."

"We will have to be careful, behave and be very disciplined with both legs."

When asked if he would make it more tentative on the band line, Gerrard said: "It's easier said than done!

"Normally I get out of the reaction of the crowd or when you approach the goal, it is one of those things that can kill the moment if a goal is canceled. I could calm down a bit on the sideline, but that is not a bad thing ! "

"We must respect Braga,quot;

The Rangers face the Portuguese team Braga in their first European qualifying match since 2011.

After some good recent results, Braga currently ranks third in the Premier League and Gerrard knows that his team will have to improve their performance if they are going to progress on two legs.

Braga remained undefeated against Wolves in the group stage of the Europa League

"They are the Portugal team at the moment. In the last four or five weeks, they won a cup final against Porto, they beat Sporting de Lisboa and Benfica, so we have nothing but respect for them." he said.

"They have had good performances against Wolves and they have done very well to leave the group. We know the challenge, we have been helpless in this competition since the group's stages, so I don't think anything changes there."

"It is certainly a game that we cannot expect and we are really excited. I think it can be seen in the player's eyes and in the focus on training during the last days that we are really looking forward to it."

"It is certainly great for us. We will have to find a performance that we haven't shown lately."