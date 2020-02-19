Stefon Diggs removes all photos related to Vikings from its Instagram account, which again generates commercial rumors – Up News Info

– In what will seem like a déjà vu for most Minnesota Vikings fans, it is increasingly speculated that Stefon Diggs is not happy with the team and may be looking for another place to play.

What caused the speculation this time: Diggs recently deleted all the Viking-related images from his Instagram account.

It also arrives a day after a cryptic message posted on Twitter on Saturday, saying "things get interesting." However, Diggs is known to publish cryptic tweets that feed commercial speculation, even during the football season.

During the first part of the 2019 season, he actively expressed his dissatisfaction with his role in the Vikings offensive.

Diggs has just completed its first year of a five-year, $ 72 million contract extension that it signed with the Vikings in 2018.

