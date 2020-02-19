Sports Q: Is Brock Holt the best utility player in the history of the Red Sox?

%MINIFYHTML59d1ec5d59a6dba3cce23e1daeaea39511% %MINIFYHTML59d1ec5d59a6dba3cce23e1daeaea39512%

Welcome to Sports Q from Boston.com, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, on a compelling topic in Boston sports. This is how it works: send questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook and email. He will choose one every day of the week to respond, then we will take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop several times a day to navigate. But you handle the conversation.

@GlobeChadFinn Is Brock Holt the best utility player of the Sox? – Cjmullysr (@mullinsnova) February 18, 2020

You know, I think it is, and I say it as someone who thought he was good and helpful but a bit overrated as a player. I mean, if it bothers you more that Brock Holt is gone than Mookie Betts, we must have been watching different games in the last five years.

But it is disappointing that the Red Sox have gone from being another popular player, and he was very good at his specific job. He hit .270 with an OPS of .715 in seven seasons for the Red Sox, including .297 / .771 last year. He played in two World Series champions, including an important role in & # 39; 18, and made an All-Star team in the Red Sox & # 39 ;, otherwise, lousy season 2014. Good player, good boy.

And he is the best that the Sox have had in that role. I did my homework on this, which in this case means scrolling through the Red Sox team page of each season in baseball reference and saying things like: "Huh, I forgot that José Cruz Jr. played for the Sox,quot; and "Are we sure that someone named Mauro Gómez had 111 plate appearances for the 2012 team?

Frankly, Holt doesn't have much competition over the years. There were good, no-hit field types like Alex Cora (whatever happened to that guy), no-field, no hit guys like Ed Romero, a parade of quasi-popular day laborers in the 80s (Steve Lyons, Randy Kutcher , Ed Jurak), the occasional false hope (I was tricked by Donnie Sadler, and I know that some of you thought Pedro Ciriaco was the shortstop of the future after his weak 2012 success), and a million men who arrived and left without much warning like Eric Patterson, Brett Lillibridge and Ernie Riles. Hell, half of the Red Sox rosters in the early 90s were made up of utility players.

There was also Jack Brohamer, a utility player by the name of a powerful hitter, and local favorite Lou Merloni, whose numbers in six seasons with the Red Sox are quite similar to Holt's (batting average of .269,. 708 OPS).

But there really isn't much competition in terms of longevity, versatility or competition for Holt.

I know that veterans will suggest Dalton Jones, who was the Red Sox clutch of 67. It could be second, but he only hit .243 with an OPS of .646 in six years with the Red Sox.

So, yes, Brock Holt is the best utility player the Red Sox have had … but only because Chico Walker was stuck in Pawtucket for five years and never had a real chance, I say.

But what do others think? I will listen to you in the comments.