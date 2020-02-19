South Africa is not ready to lead Africa | African Union

On February 9, the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, assumed the presidency of the African Union (AU) in a summit held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. There he mentioned a "new era of government and leadership in Africa,quot;, and promised that "South Africa will play its role in deepening the review processes and expanding the implementation of the actions necessary to improve governance,quot; through the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM).

However, this magnificent projection of political intention sounded very hollow. A decade and a half ago, South Africa would have facilitated the role of big brother, sure in the advances it had taken to promote human rights, democracy and good governance within its borders and beyond. Then, South Africa placed head and shoulders above the rest of Africa. It exuded a seemingly impregnable impression of a relatively clean governance, strong economy increase and an exemplary and progressive human rights culture.

However, current South Africa is in stark contrast to this promising past. The nation of South Africa is affected by endemic corruption in state enterprises. establishments, poor service provision, high unemployment Y xenophobic violence towards migrants and refugees mainly African and Asian. South Africa is increasingly showing many of the post-independence characteristic failures that have paralyzed development in Africa.

The tacit moral leadership and diplomatic drive enjoyed by South Africa in the late 1990s and early 2000s have dissipated, possibly hopelessly. Their failures at home seem to have a significant influence on their prudent and disappointing role in promoting democracy in Africa. Her tendency to engage in silent and unproductive diplomacy and to ignore repression by the main liberation movements, especially in her backyard, the region of the Democratic Union of Southern Africa (SADC), has made her seem distant and practically ineffective in promoting democracy.

South Africa remained largely silent when the administration of Zambian President Edgar Lungu repressed in dissent and repeatedly harassed and jailed the opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema. Last year, South Africa praised the re-election of President Peter Mutharika in the controversial presidential elections of May 2019 in Malawi, a recent poll invalidated by a ruling of the constitutional court. And their much-needed, problematic interventions in Zimbabwe have barely inspired changes.

South Africa's last chance to help solve a crisis that has destroyed an economy that was once promising and sent millions into exile, committed to the celebration of a day symposium in Zimbabwe last November in Pretoria. There, South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, simply regurgitated the SADC standard mantra on EU / EE sanctions. And he suggested that a solution to the myriad of Zimbabwe's problems was to involve the US. UU. And the EU.

He also stressed that South Africa does not "have the solution to Zimbabwe's problems,quot; and deviated from simply mentioning or unequivocally condemning Zimbabwe's lousy human rights record and an ongoing disagreement over a still contested presidential election.

It is a fairly weak, separate and regressive position, although predictably consistent with South Africa's mute responses to electoral crises related to governance and serious human rights abuses in places like Tanzania, Egypt and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

At this weak and inadequate pace, how will South Africa affect the development of democracy in Africa? It is very likely that the much-announced APRM, a voluntary scheme, serves as a useful public relations tool for despotic governments. The many politically unstable African countries hardly require sophisticated analysis to understand how broadly undemocratic they are and why. And they don't deserve to be protected by a veil of legitimacy from the most developed nation in Africa.

A more insightful understanding of South Africa's views on African democracy, human rights and good governance on the continent is reflected in a recently enacted refugee law. Interior Minister Aaron Motsoaledi published the Refugee Amendment Law on January 1. Among many changes, the law bans refugees participate in the politics of their countries of origin.

Amid criticism of the decision to restrict the political freedoms of refugees from troubled African nations, Motsoaledi said: "Countries that have been democratically elected … you may not like them, you may not like their economy, its principles, but the fact is that they were democratically elected in an election supervised and approved by international organizations. "

The faulty and general evaluation of Motsoaledi democracy, backed by a doubtful and impractical criterion for electoral credibility, should certainly be music to the ears of the president of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea, Denis Sassou Nguesso of Congo and President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe. However, a series of simulated election results in Africa should be a matter of substantial concern, not of unrestricted legitimacy.

It is quite naive and simply useless to believe that APRM will trigger the improvement of governance that Africa needs. Egypt thrown out its APRM mission in December 2019, only months after a repressive repression against the government demonstrations and the death of the first democratically elected president of Egypt, Mohamed Morsi, in a prison in Cairo.

However, South Africa has ignored Sisi's brutality ruler and the controversial of Morsi death. Instead, he has chosen cash in about the "strong historical and fraternal ties that go back to the era of the liberation struggle,quot; that he shares with Egypt.

South Africa must be a willing, active and unwavering defender of good governance. In fact, why should it have a credible democratic standard for South Africa, and virtually none for Africa? How will the political and economic objectives agreed by the AU be fulfilled if the emblematic democracy of Africa finds comfort in helping to provide the despots with diplomatic coverage? Until South Africa redefines its diplomatic priorities, it will not be ready to lead Africa.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.