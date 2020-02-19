Sony skips the Pax East convention over coronavirus concerns

%MINIFYHTML3109e353c609de649a34c01fa5dfa81411% %MINIFYHTML3109e353c609de649a34c01fa5dfa81412%

Sony decided not to attend Pax East next week, despite provoking a prominent presence just a few weeks ago, due to growing concerns about the coronavirus.

"We felt that this was the safest option since the situation changes daily," the company said in an updated blog post. "We are disappointed to cancel our participation in this event, but the health and safety of our global workforce is our biggest concern."

Pax East is one of the largest gaming conventions in the United States, and attracts tens of thousands of people to the Boston Convention Center every year. Sony was ready to bring its highly anticipated game, The last of us, part II, to the convention, so it is the first time that the public will have the opportunity to participate in the game. Other games that Sony planned to bring to the show include Dreams, Marvel’s Iron Man VR, Nioh 2, Doom Eternal, Y Spelunky 2.

The most recent coronavirus outbreak appeared in Wuhan, China, in early December and has quickly become a global health crisis. More than 75,000 cases of people with coronaviruses have been confirmed, and there are more than 2,000 deaths. Most diseases are in China. Even so, some cases have been confirmed in more than two dozen other countries, including the United States.

Sony is not the first company to withdraw from a convention on coronavirus concerns. Several technology companies withdrew from the Mobile World Congress, the world's largest mobile phone convention, due to the virus. Finally, the organizers of the Mobile World Congress, GSM Association, decided to cancel the event completely.

Pax East is still programmed to function normally, but it would not be surprising if there were a greater number of protocols on the management of controllers, virtual reality equipment and general health practices. The convention will take place from February 27 to March 1.