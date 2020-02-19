Somalia: Al-Shabab fighters attack military bases | News

Al-Shabab has attacked two Somali military bases using a vehicle loaded with explosives driven by a suicide bomber along with dozens of heavily armed combatants.

At least 12 Somali soldiers were killed in Wednesday's attack, and the attackers briefly captured a base southwest of the capital, authorities said, underlining the group's ability to launch attacks despite a government offensive.

A suicide bomber detonated at el-Salini base before gunmen broke in and briefly occupied him, police said. The military recovered the base after the reinforcements arrived.

"They took the base and took up arms and ammunition, this includes anti-aircraft guns set in trucks," said Nur Ahmed, an Afgoye police officer in the Lower Shabelle region.

Military officer Ismail Ali said 12 soldiers were killed and the base commander was injured.

African Union troops intervened to help repel the second largest attack after a bomber drove a vehicle to a bridge that led to the base of the Qoryooley army, 95 kilometers (59 miles) west of the capital, Mogadishu , and detonated it.

"The terrorists carried out an … attack on the military bases in Qoryooley and El-Salini, but our brave boys repelled them. They (al-Shabab) have suffered serious casualties this morning and the army has total control on both areas now. "said Mohamed Adan, a Somali military commander in a nearby city.

"They have destroyed part of the bridge that crosses the entrance to Qoryooley, where the Somali military base is located using a vehicle loaded with explosives," he added.

He said the AU peacekeeping force, the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), helped fight fighters linked to al Qaeda. Witnesses said dozens of heavily armed al-Shabab fighters entered the city of Qoryooley and headed to a residents meeting before retiring.

"Al-Shabab fighters entered the city and one of their commanders spoke at a meeting before leaving the city. The situation is quiet now and Somali forces backed by AMISOM soldiers patrol the streets," Ali Moalim, A resident of Qoryooley told the AFP news agency by phone.

Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement that said "they captured a considerable amount of military supplies."

The group has struggled for more than a decade to overthrow the internationally recognized Somali government and carries out regular attacks against civil and government objectives, despite losing much of the territory it once controlled.