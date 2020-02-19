Snoop Dogg in Pusha T / Drake Beef: & # 39; It was a draw for me & # 39;

The west coast rap legend, Snoop Dogg, appeared on GGN Double G News alongside actor and podcaster, Michael Rapaport, where he faced the fight between Pusha T and Drake, and Snoop says it was a draw.

"Pusha T did that, you got a 10. But at the same time, [Drake's] answer was a 10," he shared.

"So it was like a draw for me. When Drake first came out, I thought, & # 39; He'll just be here today and leave tomorrow. Then I'm like, & # 39; This muthaf * cka don't miss & # 39; In the heat of battle, it is not lost. In the heat of controversy, it is not lost. "

Snoop continued: "The n * gga did [" In My Feelings "] when Pusha-T took off on him. I will have everyone in your family, everyone in the world singing this damn & # 39; Kiki, do you love me ?. & # 39; That is the answer.

"The answer is not, I can't match you, but you can't match me with this song that will sound forever when you forget that discussion and then your birthday party for your daughter in four years, guess what they are, are you going to play? & # 39; Kiki, do you love me? & # 39; "

Watch the chat below.