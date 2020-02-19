Home Entertainment Snoop Dogg in Pusha T / Drake Beef: & # 39; It...

Snoop Dogg in Pusha T / Drake Beef: & # 39; It was a draw for me & # 39;

The west coast rap legend, Snoop Dogg, appeared on GGN Double G News alongside actor and podcaster, Michael Rapaport, where he faced the fight between Pusha T and Drake, and Snoop says it was a draw.

"Pusha T did that, you got a 10. But at the same time, [Drake's] answer was a 10," he shared.

"So it was like a draw for me. When Drake first came out, I thought, & # 39; He'll just be here today and leave tomorrow. Then I'm like, & # 39; This muthaf * cka don't miss & # 39; In the heat of battle, it is not lost. In the heat of controversy, it is not lost. "

