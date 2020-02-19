Shemar Moore publishes a heartbreaking video about her mother's recent death

%MINIFYHTML0152bfa0e43e96810729facac80e65f811% %MINIFYHTML0152bfa0e43e96810729facac80e65f812%

Roommates, sad news to share. Legendary actor Shemar Moore recently updated his fans regarding his absence on social media, and the reason is heartbreaking. Shemar's mother passed away earlier this month and he posted a tearful video about how he is dealing with the loss.

Shemar Moore fans have noticed that she hasn't been posting regularly on social media as she normally does, however, when she recently returned to give an explanation about the reason behind this, they probably didn't expect such a sad response.

Shemar's mother, Marilyn Wilson-Moore, died on February 8.th at the age of 76. He posted a series of videos on Instagram where he told tears to his fans how he had been dealing, how special his mother was and how he plans to continue life now that she is gone.

The video also featured a photo slideshow of the two over the years. He captioned the emotional post with this message:

"Marylin Joan Wilson-Moore, my mother, best friend and partner in the crime died on February 8 at age 76 … I miss her more than I thought possible and I don't know how to make this life without her … but I get my FORCE from her and I will be fine by HER Mom … here comes that man !!!!! What I do from today is for YOU! I will continue to JUMP and pray for the NETWORK to appear! It was very soon … and it hurts a lot … but I know you're with me and you'll continue to give me strength … I love you mom. "

Shemar's fierce fans know that she had an extremely close relationship with her mother, since she often posted videos and photos with her, took her on vacation and accompanied her to several appearances on the red carpet as her date.

We want to send you our most sincere thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

