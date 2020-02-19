Shemar Moore near tears while crying the loss of her mother

Instagram

The actor of & # 39; Criminal Minds & # 39; he pays tribute to his late mother Marylin, who died after years of fighting multiple sclerosis, calling her his & # 39; best friend & # 39; and & # 39; partner in crime & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Shemar moore He grieves for the death of his mother Marylin. In a video message posted on Instagram, the "SMASH."The actor held back tears when he announced his mother's death to his followers online.

"This is real life," the video began in a shaky voice. "Your baby is fine, but it hurts a lot." Overcome with emotions, the 49-year-old star continued: "It's not a game. It's not a joke. It hurts a lot."

%MINIFYHTML014504030d8c88fb937c1bd82e87b19f11% %MINIFYHTML014504030d8c88fb937c1bd82e87b19f12%

"I've been disconnected for a few weeks now. I've had to keep a secret out of respect for my mother. Ten days ago, on February 8, 2020, my mother, Marylin Joan Wilson-Moore passed away. Trust me. I know." , he revealed while having teary eyes.

"My partner in the crime, Shemar's mother. She left. This is not a game. This is my whole life, everything I've known," he said. "I'm stunned. I'm disconsolate. I don't know life without this woman. I don't know what to do, but I'll solve it because that's what she would want."

<br />

In his legend, he added: "I miss her more than I ever thought possible and I don't know how to make this life without her … but I get my FORCE from her and I'll be fine by HER." "He continued:" It was too soon … and it hurts a lot … but I know you're with me and you'll continue to give me strength … I love you mom. "

Marylin had fought multiple sclerosis for years before her death. Shemar once said: "My love for my mother is real and I want her to beat this damn thing. She is my super wife and she needs to know that someone is fighting for her at all times."