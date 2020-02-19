Shawn Johnson turns her three-month-old baby and the Internet is scared: is the gymnast putting her baby in danger?

%MINIFYHTML821f552490a8ea15cb322391a522f5b511% %MINIFYHTML821f552490a8ea15cb322391a522f5b512%

Shawn Johnson is getting a lot of criticism after turning her three-month-old baby, Drew East, in a video she posted on Instagram. The Olympic gold medalist seems to be preparing her little daughter for her own gymnastics practice, but not everyone agrees that Drew is old enough to start now. Shawn had posted the video and announced that it was the first day of "Roo,quot; of baby Drew on the beach, as well as his first time swimming. It was also the first time he turned around and, at three months of age, it was not long before many women intervened to share their disapproval of the act. Many even said that Shawn turning his three-month-old daughter was dangerous.

Drew is a celebrity in her own right, as she has an official Instagram account with more than 500,000 Instagram followers. There are no videos of children's gymnastics in your account, but give it time.

Shawn shared the following post along with this title.

Roo's first turn! @ drewhazeleast😂 (I was PERFECTLY sure … so I didn't even haha) # momlife # (protected email)

You can watch the video that generated controversy below.

Shawn seemed to know that there would be a violent reaction to the videos when he noted in his post that Drew was safe. Some disagreed and, although they may not have argued that Drew was damaged during the video, people began pointing out other areas where they suspected that Drew was not being properly treated.

Some comments suggested that Drew needed to wear a hat and shoes while on the beach. Others asked if Shawn had put sunscreen on the baby. Others suggested that the flipping movement was harmful to Drew's neck and others suggested that his brain may have been injured by the action.

While shaken baby syndrome is a real condition that can occur when someone strongly shakes a baby, which causes his brain to swell, smooth movements are unlikely to cause damage. Still, some people suggested that it would be advisable for Shawn Johnson to speak with Drew's pediatrician to see what type of activity is safe and appropriate for his age.

What you think? Do you think Drew could have been hurt by the fact that Shawn had turned her upside down?



