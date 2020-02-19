Several killed in shooting in central Germany

BERLIN – Several people died after a shooter opened fire Wednesday night in the city of Hanau, in central Germany, east of Frankfurt, police said. The authorities gave no reason for the shooting.

The local public broadcaster, Hessischer Rundfunk, reported that an unidentified armed man fired several shots at a shisha bar, or a hookah bar, in the city, and then drove to another shisha bar, where he also opened fire. In addition to the dead, several people were injured in each of the places, the station said.

The suspect fled the scene in a car and was still free an hour after the shooting, local media reported.

Police said they responded with a large presence on the scene and in the air. The video of the scene showed the streets of the city surrounded by red and white police tape and several ambulances with their emergency lights blinking.