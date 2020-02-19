Several displaced after a fire in a 2-alarm apartment in Vineland – Up News Info Philly

VINELAND, N.J. (Up News Info) – Several residents were displaced after a fire in an apartment in Cumberland County on Tuesday night. The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. at Walnut Manor Apartments on Walnut Road in Vineland.

Eyewitness News witness Lyssa Johnson captured the fire on her cell phone.

It took firefighters about an hour to control the flames.

%MINIFYHTML3f30fe03737329b44986c6e34d0896ba11% %MINIFYHTML3f30fe03737329b44986c6e34d0896ba12%

Fortunately, no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.