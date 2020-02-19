Several dead in shootings in the German city of Hanau | Germany news

%MINIFYHTML9b3104f127d1e5c1fcdc3f2d7854285311% %MINIFYHTML9b3104f127d1e5c1fcdc3f2d7854285312%

At least eight people were killed in two shooting incidents on Wednesday night in the German city of Hanau, police said.

Special police units chase the perpetrators who fled the scene of the first attack in a dark-colored vehicle, police said.

Public broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk previously reported that the first shots were fired at a shisha bar in the city center, and witnesses said they had heard eight or nine shots.

The report says the perpetrators made their way to the western neighborhood of Kesselstadt before starting shooting again at another shisha bar.

The reason for the shots remains unclear.