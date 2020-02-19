Selena tribute concert in May in San Antonio – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

A concert in honor of life and the legacy of Texan music singer Selena, who was murdered almost 25 years ago, will be held in San Antonio this May, her family announced Tuesday.

The "Selena XXV,quot; concert event is planned for Saturday, May 9 at the Alamodome and will feature a range of artists from Pitbull to Los Tucanes de Tijuana. Selena's brother, A.B. Quintanilla, is also expected to act.

Tickets are now available through Ticketmaster, with prices ranging from $ 40 to $ 200.

"I am honored to be able to bring this incredible celebration, this incredible tribute concert that will celebrate someone who fully deserves it," Selena's sister, Suzette Quintanilla, said during the announcement.

Suzette Quintanilla is the executive director of Q Productions, who will work to organize the event.

It was on March 31, 1995 that Selena was murdered by the president of her fan club, Yolanda Saldivar, in Corpus Christi.