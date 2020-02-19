Selena Gomez reportedly feels "vindicated,quot; after Justin Bieber's confession that she was "reckless,quot; in her past relationship

%MINIFYHTML1e449a44c69ac089dd100ef43bbde16111% %MINIFYHTML1e449a44c69ac089dd100ef43bbde16112%

After Justin Bieber admitted that he was & # 39; reckless & # 39; While dating Selena Gomez and made many mistakes during that time, the singer supposedly finally feels & # 39; vindicated & # 39 ;! However, that does not mean that he has overcome what happened when they were together. since his confession "does not retract everything that happened."

In other words, taking responsibility for how your past relationships ended does not automatically mean that all your ex will be satisfied with that.

%MINIFYHTML1e449a44c69ac089dd100ef43bbde16113% %MINIFYHTML1e449a44c69ac089dd100ef43bbde16114%

A source tells HollywoodLife that "Selena feels vindicated by Justin's words, but that doesn't retract everything that happened while they were together."

%MINIFYHTML1e449a44c69ac089dd100ef43bbde16115% %MINIFYHTML1e449a44c69ac089dd100ef43bbde16116%

It's no secret that Justin and Selena used to have a rather tumultuous romance again, out again, which lasted about eight years as a whole!

Selena's informed reaction comes after Justin shared during an interview for Apple Music that he used to be "reckless,quot; in past relationships.

In fact, although he managed to settle with Hailey Baldwin, at first he apparently warned her that he would not remain faithful to her since he was not "in the right place."

While she is not completely satisfied with Justin's confession and it is probably too late for her to hear his words, she thanked him.

‘Selena doesn't want her relationship with Justin to define her, but she feels some comfort that he talked about what she did. She expects him to be genuine, "the same source told the media.

While Justin has used Hailey to heal and move on, Selena had another method to do the same and that is her music.

Ad

So, her ex's words are not going to help her move forward in any way, that's what her music is for, to take care of those emotions. Instead of repeating things over and over again, he finally thinks he is in a place where his future is bright. What Justin said is what it is and she will take whatever positive thing she can, but she won't do or break anything for her emotional breakthrough. "



Post views:

0 0