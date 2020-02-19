Second day of deliberation sees the jury listen again to the testimony of Mimi Haleyi

WENN / Instar

The producer in disgrace is fighting five counts of serious crimes, including rape, criminal sexual assault and predatory sexual assault, arising from alleged incidents in New York in 2006 and 2013.

Up News Info –

The jurors who weighed the fate of Harvey Weinstein in his criminal trial in New York asked to hear again the testimony of the accuser of sexual assault Mimi Haleyi at the beginning of his second day of deliberations.

Former production assistant Haleyi had cried on the witness stand last month (January 2020) when he recalled an encounter with the movie mogul at his home in New York City in 2006, when he allegedly pounced on her and pushed her to a room, where he is accused of performing oral sex with her against his will.

Haleyi also claimed that Weinstein was forced to attack her again in a hotel two weeks later.

A transcript of their evidence, including their responses during the direct examination and cross-examination, was read to the members of the 12-person panel on Wednesday, February 19, when they also reviewed the emails exchanged between Weinstein and Haleyi, who sent a message thanked the producer and signed with "Much love", something that defense lawyers highlighted as an indication of the affectionate nature of their relationship.

Jurors also asked for clarification on charges related to Weinstein's alleged attacks on Haleyi.

The questions were sent to Judge James Burke after the embarrassed lawyers of the movie magnate tried and failed to get a white woman from the jury removed from the panel.

They argued that throughout the trial, the author, who had previously written a book about older predatory men, had been reading titles tangentially related to the issues involved in the case, but the judge dismissed her appeal on Wednesday morning, who He insisted he had done it. nothing bad.

Weinstein is fighting five counts of serious crimes, including rape, criminal sexual assault and predatory sexual assault in connection with alleged incidents with Haleyi and former aspiring actress Jessica Mann in New York in 2006 and 2013, respectively.

He maintains that all sexual activity was agreed upon and faces life behind bars if he is convicted of the charges.