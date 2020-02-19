School assigns African animal project for Black History Month – Up News Info Chicago

CHICAGO (Up News Info) Chicago is rich in black history, with Jean Baptiste Pointe DuSable as the first settler, Harold Washington as the first black mayor and Barack Obama to become the first black president.

However, some children in Beverly were assigned the task of writing about an African animal. Chicago is rich in black history, with Jean Baptiste Pointe DuSable as the first settler, Harold Washington as the first black mayor and Barack Obama becoming the first black president

%MINIFYHTMLfe701238a34a29638a525745f11e1b9511% %MINIFYHTMLfe701238a34a29638a525745f11e1b9512%

However, some children in Beverly were assigned the task of writing about an African animal. And as the parents told Jermont Terry of Up News Info 2 on Tuesday night, it was the final disrespect.

On Tuesday, Valeisha Manning was reading to her children about important black historical figures, such as singer and dancer Josephine Baker, who was the first African-American to star in a great movie, the 1927 silent film "Siren of the Tropics,quot; and who continued to help to French resistance during World War II after moving to France.

But when Raeghan, Manning's kindergarten student, came home from Sutherland Elementary School with a Black History Month homework, her mother was incredulous.

This is what the task said:

“We are celebrating the month of African-American history in several ways in Sutherland this month! Since our students have a genuine interest in animals and love to learn about them, let's take a closer look at African animals. ”

It was printed on a sheet of paper with printed images of a zebra, an elephant, a leopard and a cartoon giraffe on top.

Kindergarten teachers at Sutherland Elementary, 10015 S. Leavitt St., chose to celebrate Black History Month by having students learn about African animals, rather than people.

"African animals have no place in the history of blacks," Manning said.

Manning was furious to know that homework was done through three teachers and the principal, and in his son's backpack.

"They need to know that we are necessary," Manning said. "This does not say that your child and your child's history are necessary, and that is my problem."

It was a problem that other parents shared at the PTA meeting Tuesday night in Sutherland. The meeting closed for our cameras, but when Up News Info 2 contacted CPS, it responded with a letter from director Meg Burns that was sent to the parents:

The letter said:

"It has been brought to the attention of the Sutherland administration that a task was distributed in Kindergarten that did not reflect the depth and honor with which the Sutherland kindergarten team had approached their learning during the month of African-American history. The task It specifically mentions an investigation of the choice of students of African animals, which the administration acknowledges is not directly related to the breadth of instruction and learning that has been carried out last month, and the parents informed the administration that the election of animals for students was insensitive and inappropriate given that this task was articulated as related to the learning of African-American history.

“Throughout this month, children have participated in reflective, reflective and meaningful activities that support their understanding of the tremendous sacrifice and great works of our African-American heroes. This was not one of them.

The team will send home a new assignment on Tuesday that is directly related to the African American History curriculum that has been an anchor for instruction and celebration last month.

"We apologize for any concerns or offenses that this may have brought to our parents and we assure our families that the administration will work closely with our team to ensure that our future assignments reflect our principles of equity and our commitment to our diverse and inclusive community. . "

Manning had some questions about the "team,quot; referred to in the letter.

She said that if it is the same team that approved the assignment first, "then where are we? We are in the zero zone."

And although the Chicago Public Schools and the principal offered an apology, CPS has not said whether the teachers who presented the homework have been reprimanded or face disciplinary action.