Scary shock sends Ryan Newman to hospital – Up News Info Detroit

Ryan Newman has made his way through many terrifying accidents during his 20-year NASCAR career. This, however, caused the sport to stop.

%MINIFYHTMLc6ab79f8874aa688ad454fecf795e1da11% %MINIFYHTMLc6ab79f8874aa688ad454fecf795e1da12%

Newman slid across the finish line in a pile of crumpled metal, sparks that flew when his car stopped with fuel spilling on the track frightfully near open flames.

Everyone gasped when the track workers placed large black screens around their car and worked to get it out. They had to wait two unbearable hours to finally exhale.

Newman, 42, was involved in a terrible accident on the last lap of the Daytona 500 on Monday night, and everyone feared the worst. NASCAR hasn't had a fatality in its Series Cup elite since 2001, but this accident looked different.

It was two long hours before NASCAR announced that Newman had non-fatal injuries and was in serious condition at the nearby Halifax Medical Center.

"We had been waiting for information like everyone else, so hearing some positive news tonight is a relief," said Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance Motorsports. "The entire Ford family is sending positive thoughts for recovery, but our first thoughts remain with his family and his team."

Security teams rushed to Newman's Ford No. 6 and worked to get the "Rocketman,quot; out of his seat. The car caught fire when it stopped suddenly and had to turn on its tires before it could be unbuttoned. Fox chose not to convey Newman's removal.

Ryan Blaney, who locked the bumpers with Newman and turned him to the side, rang down afterwards. Corey LaJoie, who crashed into Newman's sidecar at full speed, observed a repetition and insisted that he had no way of avoiding contact. Fox Sports analyst and four-time Cup champion Jeff Gordon could have summed it up better.

"Safety has come a long way in this sport, but sometimes we are reminded that it is a very dangerous sport," Gordon said quietly when the transmission came to an end with Newman's condition still unknown.

Awesome crashes are common on the Daytona International Speedway, where drivers competing for a position at 200 mph and in tight spaces often make contact. There have been no fatalities on the track since the death of Dale Earnhardt after an accident on the last lap of the Daytona 500 of 2001.

NASCAR responded by reinforcing safety standards, demanding head and neck restrictions and improving the design and development of cars.

Newman has been a tough critic of NASCAR's struggles to keep cars on the surface of the races, he has even been fined for public comments that the sanctioning body considered negative. In 2010, he said fans shouldn't even go to the track to see races at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.

Newman had escaped several fear accidents in Daytona and Talladega over the years. His car flew into the air, overturned and landed on his roof on the Daytona 500 of 2003. He had a similar forced landing at Talladega in 2009.

His most recent will go down in Daytona's history along with the memorable clash of Austin Dillon against the fence on the last lap of the July 2015 race at Daytona. His car flew into the air and knocked down part of the fence and wounded several fans. The car, with its engine already resting in another part of the track, ended up on the roof and then crashed into Brad Keselowski's car. Dillon walked away remarkably unharmed.

Newman's ruin seemed so horrible to the naked eye and possibly worse in repetition.

Blaney turned it hard to the right and toward the outer wall. His car immediately rolled over and slid sideways when LaJoie crashed into him.

"Dang, I hope Newman is fine," LaJoie tweeted. "That is the worst case, and I had nowhere else to go but smoke."

Denny Hamlin won the race for Joe Gibbs Racing, his second consecutive victory in the first game of the season and the third in the last five years. The team celebrated near the start and finish line and again when the confetti flew in the lane of victory, which led Gibbs to apologize later.

"We really didn't know," Gibbs said. "We entered the circle of winners, and that's when people told us. I wanted to explain that to everyone.

"That is what makes it so difficult. A community so united that it knows everyone. … If you think of all the remains we have had in recent years, some of them have been really serious. We have been very lucky."

NASCAR has declined in popularity since the security changes that followed Earnhardt's death, almost returning to its roots as a regional sport. The Newman accident will surely cause calls for NASCAR to do even more.

Newman, an Indiana native who graduated with an engineering degree from Purdue, said earlier during Speedweeks that he felt renewed in his second year at Roush Fenway Racing and had stopped thinking about retiring.

"It's about competitiveness and fun," said Newman, who also announced that he and his wife had separated after 16 years of marriage. “I want to have fun with my life. If I can have fun in this garage doing it and collect what I feel I deserve to be paid, then I am in favor. It has to be fun, and it must be rewarding in more ways than one.

"I'm doing it when I said I was going to do it 10 years ago. I don't know how to give the answer anymore; not really. I always said 40 and now I'm 42."

© 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.