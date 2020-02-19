Saracen loan temporarily frozen by the Barnet Council | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLbfa76b654758a19032a2838de297b89911% %MINIFYHTMLbfa76b654758a19032a2838de297b89912%





Saracens are rebuilding the West Stand in Allianz Park

The Saracens' loan to rebuild the West Stand in Allianz Park has been temporarily frozen by the Barnet Council.

The English and European champions were punished for repeated breaches of the salary cap in November and received a deduction of 35 points, as well as a fine of £ 5.36 million.

In January they were deducted another 70 points with their descent to the Championship confirmed by Premiership Rugby also after it was discovered that they had violated the salary limit this season.

After this news, the Barnet Council, which has a loan agreement of £ 22.9 million with Saracens Copthall LLP (SCLPP) for the purpose of building a replacement West Stand in Allianz Park, said it would take stock of its plans until late February

A Barnet Council report said: "On January 17, 2020, in response to media speculation about the adoption of additional measures by PRL against the Saracens, council officials temporarily suspended the loans.

"Subsequently, PRL confirmed on January 18, 2020 that the club will be automatically relegated at the end of the 19/20 season.

"In light of recent events, the club and SCLLP are taking stock of their plans for the West Stand. This is expected to take until the end of February 2020."

"No more withdrawals will be approved until a path has been agreed between the council, SCLLP and the club. Interest will continue to accrue at £ 3.2 million already withdrawn."

"If SCLLP wishes to continue the development of West Stand, the board will require a solid revised business plan, subject to independent due diligence, before further loan withdrawals are made."

The report also included a standard section entitled & # 39; alternative options considered and not recommended & # 39; which revealed that the agreement between Barnet Council and SCLLP could be terminated.

However, he said that doing so would put the council in conflict with the club, which would make it difficult to recover the £ 3.2 million already withdrawn.

Saracens have been contacted for comment.