Sanders: The United States cannot "ignore the needs of the Palestinian people,quot; | News

Senator Bernie Sanders says the United States must be "pro-Palestinian,quot; as well as "pro-Israeli,quot; and described the Israeli government as "right-wing,quot; and "racist."

Speaking during a televised meeting at the city hall in Nevada on Tuesday, the Democratic presidential candidate said: "Being for the Israeli people and for peace in the Middle East does not mean we have to support the right, racist governments that currently exist in Israel. "

Sanders also spoke about the humanitarian crisis in the besieged Gaza Strip, where the youth unemployment rate is about 70 percent.

"Check out what's happening in Gaza right now. You have youth unemployment, 70 percent, you know that people can't even leave the area," he said.

"What American foreign policy in the Middle East has to deal with is to gather the Israelis, unite the Palestinians under the banner of justice."

Sanders said: "It cannot simply be that we are pro-Israelis and ignore the needs of the Palestinian people."

"We have to pay attention to both and, by the way, it is not a different situation with respect to Iran and Saudi Arabia. For years, we have loved Saudi Arabia, our wonderful ally. The only problem is that people run that country. Thugs murderers, "he said.

The Social Democratic senator said that instead of "being really welcoming,quot; with "the billionaire dictator," the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, Washington should facilitate a dialogue between Iran and the kingdom to end their wars of power in The middle east.

"We can bring the Saudis and the Iranians together. Tell them that we are sick and tired as a nation, spending billions of dollars in endless wars, they will have to act together and we have the resources to help them. Cause that," said Sanders.