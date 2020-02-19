Sam McCallum: from the Vardy Academy to the Premier League | Soccer news





Sam McCallum completed a movement & # 39; dreamed & # 39; to the Premier League after signing for Norwich in January

"Sam is 100 percent the reason for V9. It is this kind of story for which it was created." The current top scorer of the Premier League and founder of the V9 Academy, Jamie Vardy.

Sam McCallum has just secured his dream move to the Premier League. It comes a few years after he thought his chances of a professional career as a player were over.

Now he sits in the living room of his family's house in Herne Bay, surrounded by his loved ones and with his mentor, Jamie Vardy, congratulating him on FaceTime.

It is a time appreciated by McCallum, whose trip to Norwich City has been full of challenges and obstacles.

Here, Sky sports news Journalist Rob Dorsett goes behind the scenes to learn more about Norwich's new recruit and experience the internal workings of a transfer agreement …

The deal is in …

It is the day before the day of the deadline: January 30, 2020.

I leave my house in Midlands at 5.15 in the morning, heading to Norwich. At approximately the same time, Sam McCallum, 19, is being awakened by his agent from his excavations in Coventry, ready to make the same four-hour road trip, which will make him become a Premier League player.

Just after 9 am, we are in a hotel, five minutes from the Colney training center in Norwich. In exchange for exclusive access to your transfer, I have sworn to keep the secret.

Last night, Coventry manager Mark Robins, after his team's 0-0 draw with Fleetwood, almost let the cat out of the bag: "Sam has received an offer from a Premier League team, a good seven figures, but the club rejected it, fortunately. Hopefully we can keep it. "

McCallum's spell at the V9 Academy helped propel him to the Football League with Coventry

The rumor of the transfer began to work. The national newspapers are full of suggestions that he is the champion waiting for the Premier League, Liverpool, who will face McCallum.

We know it differently. And we are about to see first hand, the transfer will happen.

I ride in the car with McCallum and his agent, Olly Henry of Key Sports Management, upon entering the Norwich training camp.

McCallum admits he's nervous.

"This is only the second time I've been to Norfolk," said McCallum. "I had no idea where the training ground is. I'm very nervous to say the least. But it's also exciting. I'm anxious to be here."

The doctor…

McCallum meets Norwich's sports director, Stuart Webber, who explains the plan for the day.

He will undergo a two-and-a-half-hour MRI scan at a nearby private clinic, followed by a full physical exam at the club, then meet with manager Daniel Farke, loan manager Neil Adams, player liaison officer Phil Lythgoe, club owner and famous chef Delia Smith and the rest of the Norwich board … is a lot of things for a 19 year old teenager to enjoy.

Within half an hour of arriving, we are again in a car, this time in a car from the Norwich club, which goes to a nearby private clinic where McCallum will undergo an MRI. It takes an hour longer than expected, because McCallum falls asleep inside the scanner, moves and they have to restart the machine. Three and a half hours in total.

We give him a sandwich when we pick him up from the clinic: it's been eight hours since he ate. But there are no complaints from McCallum.

Norwich sports director Stuart Webber helped guide McCallum during the day

"This is the day of my dreams, so a small sacrifice like that is not a problem," he says.

When we return to the training camp, you will quickly spend an hour with the doctor and the Norwich team physio for the physical part of your doctor. I see him being stretched and stretched in each joint, flying in a special machine that measures his lung capacity and providing five separate blood samples.

All this is very strange for McCallum. You've never seen the luxurious surroundings of a Premier League academy, with its world-class medical facilities and a player liaison officer at your disposal.

Grounding out of the league …

Two years ago, McCallum was making his full debut outside the league in front of a crowd of 272 people in a local derby at Winch & # 39; s Field against Ramsgate.

That was when he was at Herne Bay FC, his hometown club, whose first team plays in the Isthmian League, in the eighth level of English football. McCallum has played there since the age of five. In addition to brief failed spells in the youth ranks of Charlton, Gillingham and Chelsea.

McCallum has spent the vast majority of his career as a player with the local club Herne Bay FC

"Herne Bay has always been at home," says McCallum.

"We've been in our own bubble down here. The only real football league club here is Gillingham. And I was with them for five or six years, but when I was released by them I didn't think about anything in my football career, so I just had to focus on school.

McCallum (C) pictured with teammates and coaches at Herne Bay

"Mom received a phone call confirming the news that I was not going to continue with them (Gillingham) and I just broke down. It's hard to know that all your classmates with whom you have grown up, relationships with players, have been broken on that day I really didn't have a plan then. "

I was 15 years old. Other races signed out of football. He was academically brilliant and began planning his A levels.

Until one of his coaches mentioned the V9 Academy of Jamie Vardy.

McCallum talks to Alan Stubbs while attending V9 Academy in 2018

"V9 felt like a revival for me," says McCallum. "We had an exhibition game in front of a lot of scouts, and my housemate came over and told me that Coventry was watching me. I thought: & # 39; this is not real! & # 39;"

Reality struck when McCallum signed with Coventry on August 9, 2018. At that stage, he was his left fourth quarter. But he quickly impressed with the training, and manager Mark Robbins gave him his EFL debut on December 29, 2018.

He had played only 25 times in League One, when the Premier League arrived.

Signing on the dotted line …

Norwich was prepared to beat the competition and pay £ 3 million for him, reaching a possible £ 4.5 million depending on his future success at Carrow Road. Coventry accepted the offer, but only on the condition that McCallum returned to the League One club lent for the rest of the season, while pressing for the promotion.

He was with McCallum's mom and dad, Sarah and Jon, at Colney's training camp when he signed the eight separate documents that sealed the deal. Jon filmed everything on his phone, as a family memory. And he also got his cookbook Delia Smith signed by the author, when the owner of Norwich appeared to meet the new club recruit.

Delia created one of her favorite recipes, she tells me: Moroccan baked chicken, with chickpeas and rice. It was another reminder of how humble and friendly Sam McCallum and his family are.

McCallum lifts Norwich's shirt after signing a four and a half year contract

It is a factor that played a crucial role in Norwich's decision to buy.

"What we really like about Sam is the fact that he had to leave again, and he probably doubted if he would ever be good enough," Webber explains.

"It brings a difference, a humility. An appreciation of the opportunity rather than an expectation of it."

McCallum is a great investment for Norwich. Only Grant Hanley, when he signed from Newcastle, has cost the club more, as Webber took over the recruitment in April 2017.

But it is a calculated risk.

"For us, we have to get players at this point," Webber adds. "We couldn't have waited for Sam to show more, go to a championship club and be worth 10 million pounds, because we can't afford it then." .

McCallum will spend the rest of the campaign on loan with Coventry

"It brings an element of risk, because it has a lot of development to do to reach the level where we need it to be."

"But if we do it right, and Sam does it right, we could have a future of England in our hands, who knows."

Judging by the rapid progress that McCallum has made in his career so far, that statement seems much more credible than 18 months ago.

Vindication for Vardy …

Of all the players who went through the V9 Academy, 20 won a contract in an EFL club. But McCallum has gone further than anyone.

"Sam is 100 percent the reason for V9," says Vardy. "It is this kind of story for which it was created.

"I have played outside the league, Sam has, and we have both played against children, and I am sure that Sam can say the same thing, that they are obviously good enough to be professionals."

"He just needs someone to have the guts to give someone that chance."

I have Vardy on FaceTime. McCallum and his whole family are glued to the screen, inside his living room in his cozy townhouse in Herne Bay. I give him the iPad so that the two former non-players can chat and share their experiences.

McCallum talks to Jamie Vardy about FaceTime after completing his move to Norwich

"I see them on television, playing in the Premier League," says McCallum. "You all have some crazy resistance to keep it going for 90 minutes."

"Now, even when I'm playing in League One, towards the end of the game I'm getting tired, and I know I'm not doing the same things as at the beginning of the game. I feel I need to build some power and endurance."

"That will come with time and training," says Vardy. "It's a big leap, I admit it. I took a full season to get used to it. But once you're used to it, and you're in that training session routine, to increase your power and endurance, it becomes much easier. Then it depends. of your own ability to keep it running.

"You just have to keep doing what you're doing, keep working hard, improve. And that shows why the clubs have been watching it and why Norwich has risked it now. Keep fighting, and I'm sure you'll make more progress."