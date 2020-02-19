Salma Hayek turns off a fan who accuses her of having too much Botox

Salma HayekBeauty has no age, and all natural, thank you very much.

While enjoying a well-deserved vacation, the Frida Star went to Instagram to share a beautiful selfie without makeup from the beach, captioning the photo, "#wind #aire,quot;. And it seems that some people took that as an opportunity to offer their unjustified criticism. "Too much Botox," wrote a user next to a sad face. "No Salma necessary!"

What, as a result, the Oscar-nominated actress took as a compliment … more or less. "I don't have Botox," replied the 53-year-old man. "But thanks for the advice because I was thinking maybe it's time." (Of course, fans quickly assured him that it is certainly do not time.)

Hayek, however, has ventured into some beauty procedures in the past. But attribute that to the method of action. For example, as an exaggerated cosmetic tycoon in Like a bossshe decided Really Play your gaze on the screen.